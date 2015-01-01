पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मदद:जरूरतमंदों को दीनबंधु संस्था ने बांटे कंबल

बैकुंठपुर2 दिन पहले
ठंड के बढ़ते ही जरूरत मन्दो की मद्दत के लिए सामाजिक संस्था आगे आकर कम्बल वितरण का काम शुरू कर दिया है। जिला मुख्यालय में बढ़ती ठंडी को देखते हुए गांव एवं शहर के जरूरत मंद लोगो को दीनबन्धु संस्था के द्वारा कम्बल वितरण किया गया। संस्था के पदाधिकारियो ने बताया कि जरूरत मंद लोगो की मदद के लिए प्रयास किया जा रहा है। पहले चरण में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 30 जरूरतमन्दों को कम्बल वितरित किया गया है। जानकारी मिलने के बाद ऐसे जरूरतमन्दों की सूची तैयार कर दूसरे चरण में फिर से कम्बल वितरण की तैयारी की जा रही है। संस्था के द्वारा प्रयास किया जा रहा है की ज्यादा से ज्यादा जरूरतमंद लोग की मदद की जा सके। कड़ाके की ठण्डी में आर्थिक तंगी के कारण ठंड से बचने के लिए गर्म कपड़े नही ले पाते है। ऐसी वजह से संस्था आगे आई है। इस काम मे संस्था स्वमसेवक अंजली , राहुल, कृष्णा , सवि , आकाश , विवेक सिद्दीकी समेत अन्य कार्यकर्ता सक्रिय रहे।

