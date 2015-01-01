पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:गर्भवती की हालत बिगड़ी तो एंबुलेंस में कराया प्रसव

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • संजीवनी एंबुलेंस से गर्भवती को अस्पताल ले जाते रास्ते में इमरजेंसी में कर्मचारियों ने कराया सुरक्षित प्रसव

शहर से लगे ग्राम खलिबा से सोमवार की रात एक गर्भवती महिला की अस्पताल ले जाते रास्ते में ही प्रसव पीड़ा से हालत बिगड़ गई। उसकी हालत देख संजीवनी एंबुलेंस कर्मियों ने साथ में रहे परिजनों की सहमति लेकर रास्ते में एंबुलेंस रोकी। उन्होंने फोन पर संजीवनी के डाॅक्टर की सलाह ली और सूझबूझ का परिचय देते हुए गर्भवती 20 वर्षीय संतोषी बाई का सुरक्षित प्रसव कराया। संतोषी ने एक बेटी को जन्म दिया। ईएमटी संतोष कुमार सिंह व पायलट शिवकुमार पैकरा ने प्रसव के बाद नवजात की एंबुलेंस में सफाई की और फिर उसे परिजनों को सौंपा। बेटी को इस तरह पाते ही मां संतोषी व परिजन खुशी से झूम उठे। एंबुलेंस कर्मियों ने नवजात व प्रसूता को फिर मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। दोनों स्वस्थ्य हैं और उन्हें प्रसव के बाद चिकित्सीय स्वास्थ्य लाभ दिया जा रहा है। यहां दोनों की स्थिति ठीक बताई जा रही है।

महीनेभर के भीतर इस तरह का तीसरा केस
अस्पताल ले जाने से पहले संजीवनी एंबुलेंस में सफल प्रसव कराने का महीनेभर के भीतर ही यह तीसरा मामला है। दिवाली के दिन ही उदयपुर में एक गर्भवती को अस्पताल ले जाते प्रसव पीड़ा हो गई थी जिसका एंबुलेंस कर्मियों ने सुरक्षित प्रसव कराया था। इसी प्रकार 22 नवंबर को रेवतपुर से एक गर्भवती को अस्पताल ले जाते प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर एंबुलेंस कर्मियों ने रास्ते में रोकर उसका प्रसव कराया था।

सूचना मिलने पर रात में पहुंचे थे गर्भवती के घर
सोमवार की रात करीब 9 बजे संतोषी बाई को प्रसव पीड़ा शुरू हुई। अस्पताल ले जाने पति प्रकाश चेरवा ने 108 को फोन किया। कंट्रोल रूम से लोकेशन मिलने के बाद संजीवनी एंबुलेंस कर्मी संतोष कुमार सिंह पायलट के साथ पहुंचे और उसे अस्पताल ले जाने निकले। तब उसे सामान्य दर्द ही था। वे जैसे ही गांव से बाहर निकले संतोषी की प्रसव पीड़ा काफी बढ़ गई और उसकी हालत गंभीर हो गई थी।

