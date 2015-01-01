पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:डाॅक्टर व महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की सुपरवाइजर को ऑनलाइन लगाई चपत

अंबिकापुर2 दिन पहले
  • सुपरवाइजर को एटीएम अपडेट करने के नाम पर ठगा

ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले बढ़ते ही जा रहे हैं और पढ़े लिखे लोग भी इनके झांसे में आकर लाखों रुपए गवां बैठ रहे हैं। शहर में ऐसे ही दाे अलग-अलग मामले में महिला व बाल विकास विभाग की सुपरवाइजर तथा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक डाक्टर ठगी के शिकार हो गए। सुपरवाइजर को ठगों ने फोनकर एटीएम अपडेट कराने का झांसा दिया और उनसे कार्ड का नंबर व आधार नंबर पूछा। इसके बाद उनके खाते से 1 लाख 95 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए गए। इसी प्रकार डाक्टर ने मोबाइल का ईयर फोन ऑनलाइन खरीदा था। सामान खराब आया था। इसे वापस करने के चक्कर में उन्होंने कंपनी के कस्टमर केयर नंबर पर फोन किया और फिर वहां से बताई गई प्रक्रिया पूरी करने पर उनके एकाउंट से 12 हजार रुपए किसी ने निकाल लिए। पुलिस ने दोनों मामले में अपराध दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। गौरतलब है कि पिछले कई मामलों में अभी पुलिस ठगों तक नहीं पहुंच सकी है।

गूगल से कंपनी के कस्टमर केयर का लिया था नंबर
डाक्टर शहर के भट्‌ठी रोड इलाके के रहने वाले हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि उन्होंने पिछले दिनों एक फर्म से ऑनलाइन ईयर फोन मंगाया था। सामान खराब होने पर उन्होंने गूगल प्ले से शॉपिंग कंपनी के कस्टमर केयर नंबर लिया था। नंबर पर फोन करने के बाद उन्हें एक लिंक भेजा गया और डाउनलोड करने कहा गया। लिंक में बताई गई प्रक्रिया उन्होंने पूरी की और खाते से 12 हजार रुपए ऑनलाइन ठग ने निकाल लिए। मोबाइल पर मैसेज आया तो इसके बारे में पता चला।

सुपरवाइजर के एकाउंट से ठगों ने दूसरे फर्माें को किया पेमेंट
सुपरवाइजर के साथ ठगी 10 अक्टूबर के आस-पास हुई। ठगों ने उनके एकाउंट से एक लाख 95 हजार रुपए चार बार में निकाले हैं। उन्होंने ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कर किसी फर्म को पैसे पेमेंट किए है। सबसे खास बात यह है कि ऑनलाइन पेमेंट के समय सुपरवाइजर के मोबाइल पर ओटीपी नंबर नहीं आया और न ही ट्रांजेक्शन का मैसेज आया। 28 अक्टूबर को जब वह बैंक गई और खाते का डिटेल निकाली तो ठगे जाने का पता चला।

