पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एसडीएम की जांच में दावा:शराब के नशे में पी लिया जहर, ट्रैक्टर से किसान कमाता था 20 हजार महीना

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नशे की हालत में पुत्र से विवाद होने से आवेश में आकर जहर खाने का किया जा रहा दावा

लुण्ड्रा तहसील के धौरपुर थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम बबोली निवासी 53 वर्षीय दशन राम के आत्महत्या मामले में प्रशासन ने अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट पेश की है और कहा है कि उस पर लोन पटाने का कोई दबाव नहीं था। वह शराब का आदि था। मृत्यु के दो तीन दिन पूर्व से लगातार शराब पीकर पुत्र से विवाद कर रहा था। विवाद के आवेश में आकर 12 दिसम्बर को कीटनाशक का सेवन कर लिया। कलेक्टर संजीव कुमार झा के निर्देश पर अनुविभागीय दंडाधिकारी अजय त्रिपाठी के द्वारा की गई प्रारंभिक जांच पर यह तथ्य सामने आए हैं। जांच प्रतिवेदन के अनुसार दशन राम के परिवार में उसके पिता भूखन 70 वर्ष, पत्नी गीतम 48 वर्ष तथा 3 पुत्र प्रदीप 28 वर्ष, रामजनम 24 वर्ष, चेतना 20 वर्ष एवं 1 पुत्री है, जिसमें 1 पुत्र एवं पुत्री का विवाह हो चुका है। दशन राम के द्वारा वर्ष 2018 में एक महेन्द्रा ट्रैक्टर लागत 5.7 लाख का खरीदा गया। जिसके लिए एचडीएफसी बैक शाखा से 3.84 लाख का ऋण लिया गया था, जिसकी छमाही किस्त 83150 रुपए निर्धारित थी। ऋण राशि की अंतिम किस्त चुकाया जाना शेष था। दशन को ट्रैक्टर से प्रतिमाह 15 से 20 हजार रुपए का शुद्ध आय प्राप्त होती थी। दशन के परिवार का मूल व्यवसाय कृषि कार्य है। दशन के पिता के नाम पर कुल रकबा 2.788 हेक्टेयर भूमि है। दशन एवं अन्य 3 के संयुक्त स्वामित्व में 3.362 हेक्टेयर भूमि ग्राम बबोली में है जिस पर खरीफ में धान तथा रबी में गेहूं की खेती करते है तथा सब्जी भी उगाते हैं। 2019-20 में दशन के परिवार द्वारा सहकारी समिति धौरपुर में 69730 रुपए का धान बेचा गया था। राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना से 2019 में 17619 रुपए भी प्राप्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकभी वेटर थे, फिर केक बनाने का बिजनेस शुरू किया, आज करोड़ों का टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें