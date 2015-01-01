पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादलों के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 6 डिग्री बढ़ा, रात में ठंड का असर कम

अंबिकापुर5 घंटे पहले
  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से ठंड का बदला मिजाज, धूप नहीं निकलने से दिन में ठंड का असर, बारिश की संभावना

बादलों की वजह से दिसंबर में ठंड के तेवर नरम पड़ गए और अब बारिश की संभावना बनने लगी है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण उत्तर भारत से आ रही नम हवा के कारण शनिवार को इसका असर ज्यादा रहा आसमान पूरे दिन बादलों ढंका रहा और अच्छी धूप नहीं निकली।

इसका असर दिन के तापमान देखा गया और अधिकतम तापमान 24.8 डिग्री से ऊपर नहीं चढ़ पाया, लेकिन बादलों की वजह से न्यूनतम तापमान में चौबीस घंटे में ही करीब 4 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई और यह शनिवार को 15.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। यह सामान्य से करीब 6 डिग्री अधिक है।

इससे रात में ठंड का असर कम हो गया है। बहरहाल दिन में ठंड महसूस होने से लोग पूरे दिन गर्म कपड़े पहने रहे। मैदानी इलाकों में दिन में ज्यादा ठंड महसूस हो रही है। किसान बारिश की संभावना से डरे हुए हैं। मौसम विभाग ने हल्की बारिश की संकेत दिए हैं।

चौबीस घंटे बाद तापमान में गिरावट की उम्मीद

मौसम विज्ञान केंद अंबिकापुर के मेट्रालाजिस्ट एएम भट्‌ठ ने बताया कि उत्तर से आ रही नम हवा की वजह से पूरे छत्तीसगढ़ में बादल छाए हुए हैं लेकिन इसका असर सरगुजा संभाग में ज्यादा है। इससे बारिश की संभावना जताई जा रही है। सोमवार से इसका असर कम होने की उम्मीद है। इसके बाद कोहरे के साथ तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी।

