कारनामा:ईएमटी ने डाॅक्टर की सलाह से सड़क किनारे संजीवनी एक्सप्रेस में सुरक्षित प्रसव कराया

बैकुंठपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • आमापारा निवासी प्रसूता को जिला अस्पताल ले जा रहे थे, मां-बेटी दोनों स्वस्थ

कोरोना महामारी के बीच 108 संजीवनी एक्सप्रेस में आमापारा की एक महिला ने बच्ची को जन्म दिया है। अधिकारी बता रहे हैं कि यह पहला मौका है, जब कोविड-19 के दौर में 7 माह बाद संजीवनी एक्सप्रेस में महिला ने बच्ची को जन्म दिया है। दरअसल ईएमटी की सूझबूझ से गर्भवती महिला का सुरक्षित प्रसव सड़क किनारे कराया गया। ईएमटी राजेश्वरी ने बताया कि घर से महिला को लेकर निकलने के बाद इतना समय नहीं था कि उसे अस्पताल तक पहुंचा पाते, इसलिए परिजन और डाॅक्टर की सलाह पर सड़क किनारे प्रसव कराया गया। डाॅक्टर ने कहा कि मेडिकल लाइन में सही समय पर सही निर्णय और रिस्क लेना ही पड़ता है। इसके परिणाम भी अधिकांश समय सकारात्मक ही आते हैं। मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय से करीब 8 किमी दूर आमापारा से जानकारी आई कि गर्भवती महिला को प्रसव पीड़ा हो रही है। जिला अस्पताल से संजीवनी 108 को रवाना किया गया है। आमापारा से महिला को एम्बुलेंस में शिफ्ट कर जिला अस्पताल लाया जा रहा था कि रास्ते में हालत बिगड़ने लगी। ईएमटी ने रास्ते में ही डाॅक्टर की सलाह पर प्रसव कराने का निर्णय लिया और डाॅक्टर से संपर्क बनाकर ऑनलाइन जानकारी लेते हुए गर्भवती महिला का सुरक्षित प्रसव करा दिया। बैकुंठपुर ब्लॉक अंतर्गत आने वाले ग्राम आमापारा में गर्भवती महिला देवकुमारी को प्रसव पीड़ा बढ़ने पर जिला अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए परिजन ने 108 को सूचना दी थी। सूचना मिलने के 20 मिनट के भीतर पायलट रितेश लाल और ईएमटी राजेश्वरी कुशवाहा गांव पहुंच गए। यहां महिला को एम्बुलेंस में शिफ्ट कर जिला अस्पताल बैकुंठपुर ले जाने के लिए रवाना हुई, लेकिन 108 की टीम महिला को हॉस्पिटल ले जाने गांव से महज 5 किलोमीटर ही दूर पहुंची थी कि देवकुमारी को तेज प्रसव पीड़ा होने लगी। ईएमटी राजेश्वरी कुशवाहा ने महिला की हालत को देखते हुए उसके परिजन से बात कर एम्बुलेंस को सड़क किनारे रोक कर प्रसव कराने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की। ईएमटी ने ईआरसीपी के माध्यम से डॉक्टर की सलाह लेते हुए महिला का सुरक्षित प्रसव कराया। महिला ने स्वस्थ बेटी को जन्म दिया। एम्बुलेंस में बच्ची की आवाज सुनकर परिजन सड़क पर ही खुशी मनाने लगे। फिलहाल सुरक्षित प्रसव के बाद मां-बेटी को जिला अस्पताल में एडमिट किया गया है।

