अनदेखी:3 साल बाद भी सोनहत व खड़गवां में नहीं खुली शाखा 3036 किसान आ रहे चिरमिरी, संक्रमण का बढ़ा खतरा

बैकुंठपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • त्योहारी सीजन में धान बोनस की राशि निकालने बैंकों में उमड़ रही भीड़
  • सोनहत के 958 किसान पहुंच रहे जिला मुख्यालय

सहकारी बैंक में बढ़ती भीड़ से किसानों को राहत पहुंचाने सोनहत और खड़गवां में 3 साल पहले नई शाखा खोलने की मंजूरी मिली थी, लेकिन यह शाखाएं अब तक शुरू नहीं हो सकीं हैं। अफसर सोनहत शाखा का प्रपोजल हेड आॅफिस में रुके होने की बात कह रहे हैं, जबकि खड़गवां में दीपावली से पहले नई शाखा शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। जिले में साढ़े 17 हजार से अधिक किसानों के खातों में धान बोनस की तीसरी किश्त में 15 करोड़ 70 लाख 81 हजार जमा हुए हैं। खडगवां के 3036 किसान रुपए निकालने चिरमिरी पहुंच रहे हैं। मालूम हो कि जिला मुख्यालय स्थित सहकारी बैंक में समिति के किसानों का दबाव कम करने बैंक प्रबंधन ने सोनहत और रजौली समिति को चरचा शाखा में ट्रांसफर कर दिया था, लेकिन इसके बाद भी बैंक में भीड़ कम नहीं हुई है।

परेशानी : एटीएम और चेकबुक की सुविधा नहीं
शाखाओं में भीड़ बढ़ने की वजह यह भी है कि बैंक द्वारा एटीएम और चेक तक की सुविधा किसानों को नहीं दी है। शाखाओं में सीमित काउंटर होने से किसान फाॅर्म भरकर घंटों कतार में खड़े रहते हैं। इससे शाखाओं पर लेने-देन का दबाव भी बढ़ता है। शाखाओं के बाहर किसानों के बैठने तक का इंतजाम नहीं किया गया है।

किसान की परेशानी- चरचा नहीं जाएंगे
जिला मुख्यालय शाखा पर काम का दबाव व भीड़ बढ़ने पर बैंक प्रबंधन ने सोनहत के दो समिति में पंजीकृत 958 किसानों को चरचा शाखा में मर्ज कर दिया था, लेकिन जिला मुख्यालय से चरचा भेजने से किसानों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। चरचा शाखा आउटर एरिया में होने से यहां आने-जाने में परेशानी हो रही है। हालांकि किसानों की इस परेशानी पर अफसर बता रहे हैं कि जल्द चरचा शाखा को खरवत रेलवे फाटक के पास शिफ्ट कर देंगे।

कई किसान 40 से 70 किमी करते हैं सफर
चिरमिरी के बड़ा बाजार शाखा में 5 समिति के करीब 4 हजार किसानों का दबाव एक काउंटर पर होने से खड़गवां में नई शाखा खोलने की मंजूरी 3 साल पहले दे दी गई थी, लेकिन विभागीय लापरवाही से 3 साल बाद भी यहां शाखा की शुरुआत नहीं की जा सकी। इस लेटलतीफी के कारण कोड़ा, जिल्दा, पोड़ी, चिरमी, खड़गवां के हजारों किसान 40 से 70 किमी दूरी तय कर बैंक पहुंच रहे हैं और रोजाना अपनी बारी का इंतजार कर बिना रुपए लिए लौट जाते हैं।

अनदेखी : सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क का पालन नहीं
कोरोना संक्रमण काल में बैंक में बढ़ती भीड़ से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पूरी तरह अनदेखी हो रही है। जिले में अलग-अलग ग्राम पंचायतों से किसान बैंक पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन कहीं भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हो रहा है। बैंक शाखा प्रबंधन भी किसानों के लिए सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था नहीं कर रहा है।

दीवाली से पहले खुलेगी शाखा
जिला सहकारी बैंक के नोडल अधिकारी आनंद सिंह ने बताया कि सोनहत के किसानों की परेशानी को देखते हुए जल्द ही चरचा शाखा को खरवत रेलवे फाटक के पास शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। वहीं उन्होंने बताया कि खड़गवां में दीपावली के पहले नई शाखा की शुरू होने की की उम्मीद है।

