पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाजार गुलजार:ज्वलेरी, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स, ऑटोमोबाइल्स सहित पूरे बाजार में धनतेरस का उत्साह, करोड़ों के कारोबार की उम्मीद

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अच्छी खरीदारी की उम्मीद से व्यापारियों ने की है जमकर तैयारी, 45 से 50 करोड़ की खरीदारी की उम्मीद

दिवाली से पहले धनतेरस का बाजार सजकर तैयार हो गया है। कोरोना काल में कई महीने छाई वीरानी के बाद खुले बाजार में चहल पहल तो पहले ही बढ़ी है लेकिन गुरुवार को इसमें जमकर उछाल की उम्मीद से व्यवसायियों ने जमकर तैयारियां कर रखी हैं। पिछले सालों में अंबिकापुर में ही धनतेरस का बाजार 40 से 50 करोड़ के आस-पास रहा है और इस बार की तैयारियां भी कमोबेश वैसी ही दिख रही है। ज्वेलरी, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स, ऑटोमोबाइल्स सहित हर सेगमेंट में दुकानदार बिक्री की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं। इससे संभावना जताई जा रही है कि इस साल भी 45 से 50 करोड़ का कारोबार एक दिन में होगा। इधर बाजार में की गई तैयारियों व ग्राहकों के बड़ी संख्या में आने की संभावना से पुलिस ने यातायात व्यवस्था बनाने तैयारियां कर ली है। शहर के मेन बाजार में चार पहिया वाहनों का प्रवेश पूरी तरह वर्जित कर दिया गया है ताकि कहीं भी जाम की स्थिति निर्मित न हो।

एडवांस बुकिंग के चलते व्यापारियों ने मंगाया सामान का अतिरिक्त स्टाक
दो पहिया व चार पहिया वाहन के लिए कई शो रूम में ग्राहकों ने एडवांस बुकिंग कर ली है। होंडा की करीब 7 सौ दो पहिया वाहन की एडवांस बुकिंग हो गई। महामाया होंडा के संचालक श्रवण अग्रवाल ने बताया कि उनके यहां 540 वाहनों की बुकिंग हुई है। जसवानी होंडा के संचालक रवि जसवानी ने बताया कि उनके यहां 170 बाइक की बुकिंग हो गई है। टाटा मोटर्स के संचालक अक्षत अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पिछले साल की तरह एडवांस में ही अलग-अलग मॉडल 112 फोर व्हीलर की बुकिंग हो चुकी है।

मेन बाजार में फोर व्हीलर की नाे एंट्री
धनतेरस के बाजार को देखते हुए पुलिस ने देवीगंज रोड, ब्रह्म रोड, स्कूल रोड, सदर रोड में गुरुवार को चार पहिया, ऑटो का प्रवेश पूरी तरह बंद कर दिया है। शहर का मेन बाजार भी इन चार सड़कों पर है। एडमिशन एसपी ओम चंदेल ने बताया कि मेन बाजार में चार पहिया व ऑटो ले जाने पर कार्रवाई होगी। लोगों की सुविधा के लिए शहर में अलग-अलग पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की गई है।

यहां मिलेगी पार्किंग की सुविधा
थाना चौक के पास चार पहिया वाहन के लिए थाने के सामने वाले रोड में पार्किंग की सुविधा दी जाएगी। इसी प्रकार पुराना बस स्टैंड, राज परिवहन डिपो परिसर में पार्किंग के लिए जगह चिन्हांकित की गई है। इसके अलावा कला केंद्र मैदान में चार पहिया वाहनों के लिए पार्किंग की व्यवस्था पुलिस द्वारा की गई है। पार्किंग वाली जगह तक लोग शहर के बाहर की सड़कों से आ जा सकेंगे।

150 जवान सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात किए
दिवाली के बाजार को लेकर पुलिस ने अलग-अलग प्वाइंट बनाकर बल की तैनाती कर दी है लेकिन धनतेरस के बाजार को लेकर अलग से व्यवस्था की गई है। शहर में करीब 150 पुलिसकर्मी व नगर सेना के जवान तैनात किए जाएंगे। इनमें से कुछ पुलिसकर्मी पेट्रोलिंग करेंगे तो कुछ फिक्स प्वाइंट पर तैनात रहेंगे। शहर में 15 चौक-चौराहों पर पुलिस के फिक्स प्वाइंट बने हैं।

बर्तन और फर्नीचर के बाजार में अच्छी तैयारी
बाजार में ज्वेलरी, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स सहित बर्तन, फर्नीचर के क्षेत्र में अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद है। ज्वेलरी में पुष्प नक्षत्र से अच्छा कारोबार देखा जा रहा है। हर वर्ग के लोग धनतेरस पर ज्वेलरी खरीदना पसंद करते हैं। शहर में ही करीब छोटी-बड़ी ज्वेलरी की करीब 100 दुकानें हैं। पुष्प नक्षत्र के कारोबार को देखते हुए ज्वेलरी संचालक धनतेरस में 15 से 20 करोड़ के कारोबार की उम्मीद कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा टीवी, फ्रीज, मोबाइल, लैपटाॅप, कम्प्यूटर सहित इलेक्ट्रानिक्स में अच्छी बिक्री की उम्मीद है। इसके साथ बर्तन व फर्नीचर के दुकानदारों ने धनतेरस के कारोबार से अच्छी उम्मीद लगाए हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें