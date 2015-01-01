पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:भूमि अधिग्रहण के 7 वर्ष बीते किसानों को नहीं मिला मुआवजा

बैकुंठपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों ने चक्काजाम कर मुआवजा मांगा

जनकपुर-कोटाडोल मुख्य सड़क के लिए अधिग्रहित जमीन का मुआवजा सात साल बाद भी खमरौद गांव के किसानों को नहीं मिला है। इससे 1 करोड़ 21 लाख का मुआवजा बढ़कर 4 करोड़ 24 लाख पहुंच गया है। आक्रोशित किसानों ने बुधवार को मुख्य सड़क पर चक्काजाम कर विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन को आम आदमी पार्टी ने समर्थन देते हुए अप्रैल के पहले मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग की है। धरने पर बैठे किसानों ने कहा कि मुआवजा नहीं मिलने पर उन्होंने एसडीएम भरतपुर के माध्यम से कलेक्टर कोरिया व मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन सौंपा था। इसमें 15 दिन के भीतर मुआवजा की मांग की थी। लेकिन तय सीमा बीत जाने के बाद भी 50 से अधिक प्रभावित किसानों को राशि नहीं मिली है। किसानों के समर्थन में आम आदमी पार्टी ने भी एसडीएम भरतपुर को ज्ञापन सौंपा था। इन सात सालों में जिम्मेदार अधिकारी सड़क में दबी किसानों की जमीन का मुआवजा नहीं दिला सके। एसडीएम, तहसीलदार के आश्वासन के बाद किसानों का प्रदर्शन बंद हुआ। राज्यमंत्री गुलाब कमरो ने बताया कि पूर्व की भाजपा सरकार के लापरवाही के कारण किसानों को मुआवजा मिलने में देरी हो रही है। 5-6 महीने पहले ही मामले का प्रकरण तैयार करा रिवाइज इस्टीमेट राज्य शासन को भेजा गया है। जिसके तहत अब किसानों को नए दर पर मुआवजा मिलेगा। जल्द ही राशि स्वीकृत हो जाएगी।

किसान बोले- चार गुना बढ़ गई मुआवजा की राशि
किसानों का कहना है कि मुआवजा राशि चार गुना तक बढ़ चुकी है। 1 करोड़ 21 लाख का मुआवजा अब 4 करोड़ 24 लाख तक पहुंच गया है। लेकिन जमीन का मुआवजा नहीं दिया जा रहा है। अफसरों के ध्यान नहीं देने से सरकार को 3 करोड़ 3 लाख का नुकसान हो चुका है।

अप्रैल से पहले मुआवजा दे सरकार : मिश्रा
आम आदमी पार्टी के जिला उपाध्यक्ष रमाशंकर मिश्रा ने बताया कि जनकपुर से कोटाडोल सड़क बने सात साल बीत गए हैं, लेकिन सरकार किसानों के अधिकृत किए गए जमीन का मुआवजा राशि नहीं दे सकी है। इसे लेकर भरतपुर के सैकड़ों किसानों के साथ पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने चक्का जाम किया। कहा कि मुआवजा राशि अप्रैल तक नहीं मिलती है तो अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल करेंगे।

