बदल रहा मौसम:जिले में बेमौसम बारिश के आसार, धान में नमी और चना में इल्ली लगने का किसानों को डर

बैकुंठपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 डिग्री पर बना न्यूनतम पारा 7 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है, धान खरीदी को लेकर बढ़ी चिंता

बुधवार को जिलेभर में बेमौसम बारिश हो सकती है। मौसम विभाग ने जिले में बारिश को लेकर अलर्ट जारी किया है। अनुमान है कि आने वाले कुछ घंटों में जिले में बादलों का घनत्व और बढ़ेगा। बारिश से रात के तापमान में कमी आएगी। 16 डिग्री पर बना न्यूनतम पारा 7 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है। वहीं आगे दो से तीन दिन घना कोहरा छा सकता है। इधर तीन दिन से जिलेभर में छाए बादल को लेकर किसानों के साथ धान खरीदी केंद्रों के प्रबंधकों की चिंता बढ़ रही है। शहर सहित जिले में सोमवार को चौथे दिन भी आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। धूप नहीं निकलने से अब किसानों को धान में नमी आने के साथ चना में इल्ली लगने का डर सताने लगा है। मंगलवार सुबह हुई बूंदाबांदी के सा हवा में नमी रहने से यह स्थिति बनी हुई है। बादलों के चलते सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री घट गया। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान में 1 डिग्री की कमी देखने को मिली। मौसम में आए बदलाव के चलते दिन और रात का पारा अब घटने लगा है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सोमवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जाे मंगलवार को घटकर 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर जा पहुंचा। वहीं रात के न्यूनतम तापमान 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जो मंगलवार को 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस घटकर 16 डिग्री पर जा पहुंचा है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 3-4 दिन में उत्तर की हवा के साथ ठंड का असर तेज होने की पूरी संभावना है। तीन दिन पहले बारिश होने से शनिवार, रविवार और सोमवार को दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। मंगलवार को कोहरा भी देखने को मिला। इसके चलते सुबह 6 से 7 बजे पहुंचने वाले किसान 8 बजे बाद शहर पहुंचे। दिनभर चली ठंडी हवा से ठिठुरन बनी रही। इस दौरान 10 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चलती रही।

चार दिन से धूप नहीं, बढ़ेंगे कीट
कृषि मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. रंजीत सिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि जिले में 4 दिन से धूप नहीं निकलने से रबी फसलों में कीट का प्रकोप बढ़ेगा। मौसम खराब रहने से चना फसल में कीट लग सकते हैं। वहीं मसूर में माथा बंधने वाले रोग व उगटा रोग लग सकता है। इसके लिए किसान कीटनाशक दवा का छिड़काव जरूर करें।

19 के बाद बढ़ेगी ठंड, रात का तापमान घटेगा
कृषि मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीआर बोबड़े पवार ने बताया कि अभी दक्षिणी हवाएं चलने से अरब सागर की तरफ से नमी मप्र में आ रही है। दक्षिण की हवाओं से यह उत्तर दिशा की हवाओं को रोक रही हैं। गुरुवार से उत्तर की हवा चलने की स्थिति बन रही है। उत्तर की हवा चलते से ठंड बढ़ने लगेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान में दो से तीन डिग्री की गिरावट हो सकती है। 19 दिसंबर तक कड़ाके की ठंड की स्थिति बन रही है।

बूंदाबांदी से दिन भर मौसम रहा सर्द
सोनहत| ब्लाॅक सोनहत में पिछले 5 दिनों से आसमान में छाए बादलों से ठंड कम हो गई थी, लेकिन सोमवार रात से मंगलवार सुबह तक कई बार हुई बूंदाबांदी से पूरे दिन मौसम सर्द बना रहा, जिससे ठंड बढ़ती रही। दूर-दराज गावों से आने वाले लोगों के कम आने से दुकानों में चहल-पहल कम रही। लोग शॉल-स्वेटर में नजर आए। कई जगह पर लोग दिन में ही ठंड से बचने अलाव जलाकर सेंकते नजर आए। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो 18 दिसंबर से मौसम साफ होगा, जिसके बाद तापमान में बड़ी गिरावट आएगी।

