तैयारी:पहले 4 हजार डाॅक्टरों, हेल्थ वर्कर, आंबा. कार्यकर्ता और मितानिनों काे लगेगा टीका

बैकुंठपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनवरी में जिले को वैक्सीन मिलने की संभावना
  • टीकाकरण की तैयारियां तेज

कोरोना वैक्सीन जल्द आने की खबर के बाद तैयारियों को लेकर जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों की बैठकों का दौर शुरू हो गया है। इसमें वैक्सीन के रख-रखाव और वितरण की तैयारी की जा रही है। नए साल में जिलेवासियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन उपलब्ध होने की संभावना है। इसके चलते जिले के सभी ब्लाॅकों में वैक्सीन पहुंचने, सुरक्षित रखने की तैयारी की जानकारी राज्य सरकार को भेजी जा रही है। पहले चरण में 4 हजार सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों के डाॅक्टरों, मेडिकल टीम, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, मितानिनों कोरोना का टीका लगाया जाएगा। वहीं दूसरे फेस में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर इनमें पुलिस, राजस्व और होमगार्ड के जवानों को शामिल किया गया है। तीसरे फेस में 50 साल से ज्यादा उम्र वाले लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसमें ऐसे लोग शामिल होंगे, जो जनता से सीधे जुड़ते हैं। बता दें कि वैक्सीन को रखने जिले के प्रत्येक ब्लॉक में कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट बनाने की तैयारी है। वैक्सीन डीवीएस (डिस्ट्रिक्ट वैक्सीन स्टोर) में रखी जाएगी। इसके बाद इसे जिले के विभिन्न ब्लॉकों के सीएचसी और पीएचसी में भेजा जाएगा। वैक्सीन को दो से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रखा जाएगा। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य विभाग को समीक्षा के बाद वैक्सीन रखने के लिए कितने आईएलआर (आइस लाइन्स रेफ्रीजिरेटर) की जरूरत है। इसकी जानकारी भेज दी गई है। जल्द ही इनकी आपूर्ति हो जाएगी। वैक्सीनेशन के दौरान 5 लोगों की ड्यूटी रहेगी। नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. एसएस.सिंह ने बताया कि वैक्सीन आने पर पहले डीवीएस (डिस्ट्रिक्ट वैक्सीन स्टोर) में रखी जाएगी। इसके बाद इसे जिला अस्पताल में स्टोर किया जाएगा। जरूरत के हिसाब से इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर तैयार किया जा रहा है। वर्तमान में 19 आईएलआर हमारे पास हैं। वहीं और 11 की डिमांड पर 7 को मंजूरी मिल गई है। प्रत्येक ब्लॉक में सभी सीएचसी और बड़े पीएचसी में भी वैक्सीन रखने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। यहीं पर वैक्सीन सेंटर और डोज स्टोर रहेगा। जरूरत के हिसाब से इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर तैयार किया जा रहा है।

साइड इफेक्ट का पता लगाने के लिए टीमें गठित
वैक्सीन लगाने के बाद किसी को साइड इफेक्ट तो नहीं हो रहा है। इसका पता लगाने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग टीमें का गठित करेगा। यह टीमें वैक्सीन लगाने वालों की मॉनीटरिंग करेगी कि वैक्सीन लगाने के बाद किसी को कोई परेशानी तो नहीं आ रही है। सभी ब्लॉकों में एक अतिरिक्त एम्बुलेंस रिजर्व रहेगी, जो वैक्सीन लगाने वालों को साइड इफेक्ट होने पर तत्काल जिला अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचेगी।

केंद्र की साइट पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मी करा सकते हैं पंजीयन
विभाग के अफसरों के अनुसार पहले फेज में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन जारी है। वैक्सीन रखने के लिए तैयारी चल रही है। वैक्सीन देने वालों को ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। केंद्र सरकार की साइट पर जाकर स्वास्थ्य कर्मी पंजीयन करा सकते हैं। एक दिन में 100 लोगों को वैक्सीन देने का लक्ष्य रखा है। दूसरे फेज में पुलिस, होमगार्ड और निकाय के सफाई कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन दी जाएगी।

बीएमओ और संबंधित अफसरों को निर्देश दिए
सीएमएचओ डाॅ. रामेश्वर शर्मा ने बताया है कि जनवरी में वैक्सीन आ सकती है। इसको लेकर हर दिन वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के माध्यम से बैठक हो रही है। जिसमें तैयारियों की जानकारी राज्य सरकार को भेजी जा रही है। बताया कि तैयारियों को लेकर बीएमओ और अन्य अफसरों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जिला, ब्लॉक स्तर पर टीकाकरण के लिए टास्क फोर्स बनाने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसमें एक हेल्पर, 1 रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया करने वाला, 2 वैक्सीन लगाने वाले और 1 सुरक्षाकर्मी होंगे।

