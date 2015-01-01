पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी आज:पहले कोरोना और फिर चातुर्मास से 8 माह से थमी थी शादियां, देवउठनी एकादशी से मांगलिक कार्य शुरू

बैकुंठपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बाजारों में गन्ने की कमी, पहली बार अब तक नहीं पहुंचा गन्ना

त्योहार के बाद अब शादियों का सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। कल 25 नवंबर से देवताओं के जाग्रत होने के बाद शहनाई गूंजेगी। कोरोना संक्रमण व लॉकडाउन की वजह से आठ माह से थमी शादी के बाद अब शहर में बड़ी संख्या में शादियां होने का अनुमान है। समारोह के लिए हॉटल, मैरिज होम पहले ही बुक हो चुके हैं। पहले कोरोना और फिर चातुर्मास के कारण थमे वैवाहिक कार्य अब इसी बुधवार से शुरू हो जाएंगे। कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु नींद से जाग जाएंगे और मांगलिक कार्यों से रोक हट जाएगी। इसी दिन से विवाह के मांगलिक गीतों का गायन और शहनाई की गूंज सुनाई देने लगेगी। देवशयनी एकादशी पर धार्मिक मान्यता के अनुसार, भगवान विष्णु क्षीर सागर में निद्रा के लिए चले जाते हैं। इसके साथ ही चातुर्मास शुरू हो जाता है। वर्षा के इस काल में शादी-विवाह जैसे कार्य थमे रहते हैं। पं.उमेश शर्मा के अनुसार, विवाह जैसे शुभ कार्य बुधवार, 25 नवंबर से फिर से शुरू होंगे। इस बार सर्दियों में नवंबर में छह और दिसंबर में नौ विवाह लग्न हैं। हर साल देव उठनी एकादशी से तीन-चार दिन पहले से गन्ना लेकर व्यापारी जिले के हाट बाजारों में पहुंच जाते रहे हैं। लेकिन इस बार विपरीत स्थिति बन गई है। गन्ना की सबसे अधिक डिमांड देवउठनी पर होती है। घर-घर गन्ना समेत अन्य फलों की डिमांड होती है। लेकिन मंगलवार तक बाजारों में गन्ना नहीं पहुंचा। गन्ना का व्यवसाय करने वालों का कहना है कि मौसम की मार के कारण गन्ना का उत्पादन प्रभावित हुई है। जिसके कारण ही बाजार में गन्ना बहुत कम दिख रहा है। शार्टेज के कारण डिमांड अधिक होने से अभी से कीमतों के बढ़े होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। दीवाली के बाद हिंदू धर्म में देवउठनी एकादशी का बड़ा महत्व है। इस दिन से मांगलिक कार्य, गांव गांव में मड़ई मेला को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह शुरू हो जाता है। वहीं किसान खेतों में लगी धान की फसल काटने के बाद मिंजाई कर फुर्सत हो जाते हैं। इससे बाजारों में हलचल शुरू हो जाती है।

बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़ शादी के सीजन को लेकर अब बाजार रहेगा गुलजार
कोरोना के कारण जहां अब तक त्यौहारी का तरीका बदला बदला रहा वहीं देवउठनी एकादशी पर भी इसका असर देखने को मिलेगा। शादी सीजन को लेकर बाजार भी गुलजार होने लगा है तो दुकानें भी ग्राहकों से भरी नजर आने लगी हैं। कपड़ा, ज्वैलर्स, फर्नीचर, वाहन के अलावा बर्तनों की दुकानों पर भीड़ होने लगी है।

