धांधली:राज्यों की सीमाओं पर चार विभाग कर रहे पहरेदारी फिर भी नहीं पकड़ रहे अवैध धान

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूपी और झारखंड से धान खरीदकर बिचौलिए भर रहे गोदाम, फिर भी अफसर बन रहे अनजान

छत्तीसगढ़ में इस साल एक दिसम्बर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी होगी, लेकिन इससे पहले ही बिचौलिये अपने गुप्त गोदामों में अवैध धान का भंडारण करने में जुट गए हैं। यूपी और झारखंड दोनों राज्यों के बॉर्डर में मंडी बोर्ड, आरटीओ, खनिज और फारेस्ट विभाग के बैरियर और जांच केंद्र है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी यहां अवैध तरीके से धान परिवहन पर कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। दूसरी तरफ कुछ दिन पहले ही सरगुजा कमिश्नर ने कलेक्टरों और अन्य अफसरों को दूसरे राज्य से धान यहां न पहुंचे इसके लिए चेकपोस्ट लगाने के निर्देश दिए थे, लेकिन उसे गम्भीरता से नहीं लिया गया। दैनिक भास्कर पड़ताल में खुलासा हुआ है कि इस साल देरी से धान खरीदी होने पर बिचौलिये पहले ही अपने गोदामों में धान जमा करने की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। यहां के बिचौलियों ने झारखंड और यूपी के व्यापारियों से 14 सौ रुपये क्विंटल में धान खरीदकर उसे यहां ला रहे हैं। अब तक कई ट्रक धान यहां चुका है। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों राज्यों की सीमा पर मौजूद मंडी बोर्ड व अन्य विभागों के जिम्मेदार वाहनों की सही तरीके से जांच ही नहीं कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि पिछले साल राजस्व और पुलिस की टीम ने सीमाओं पर कई ट्रकों को जब्त किया था।

जरूरत के लिए सस्ते में धान बेच रहे किसान
इस साल धान खरीदी एक दिसम्बर से होने के कारण किसान पैसे के लिए धान बेचना शुरू कर दिए हैं। किसान 13 सौ रुपये क्विंटल में धान बेच रहे हैं। ऐसा इसलिए कि कई किसानों को रबी की खेती के लिए भी पैसों की जरूरत है। दूसरे राज्यों से धान के परिवहन पर कार्रवाई और छापा मार कार्रवाई को व्यापारी वर्ग गलत बताता रहा है। उनका कहना रहता है कि पैसा नहीं होने पर लोग धान को ही 100-200 किलो बेचकर अपनी जरूरतों को पूरा करते हैं। ऐसे में इस पर भी कार्रवाई होती है तो लोगों के सामने संकट और भी गहरा जाता है।

बिचौलिये पहले ही किसानों के नाम पर ले रखे हैं कर्ज
जिन किसानों के नाम पर बिचौलिये धान बेचते हैं उनके नाम पर चार माह पहले ही सहकारी बैंक और समिति के कर्मियों की मिलीभगत से कर्ज ले लेते हैं और वह कर्ज तब पट जाता है जब उसके नाम पर धान बेचा जाता है। इससे किसानों को कहा जा सकता है कि धान का पैसा चार माह पहले ही मिल जाता है। बता दें कि जब कांग्रेस की राज्य में सरकार बनी तब पहले से बिचौलियों ने किसानों के नाम पर कर्ज ले रखा था जो माफ हो गया उससे कई बिचौलियों को करोड़ों रुपए का फायदा हुआ लेकिन उसकी गहराई से जांच नहीं हुई।

किसानों के नाम पर बिचौलिया बेचते हैं धान
दूसरे राज्यों से धान लाने के बाद उसे किसानों के घर पर भी रख देते हैं। इसके बाद जब पटवारी उस धान का सत्यापन के लिए जाता है तो किसान उसे अपना धान बताता है। इसके बाद वह अपने नाम पर उसे बेचता है, हालांकि तब सहकारी समितियों के कर्मचारियों को ऐसे किसानों के बारे में पता होता है लेकिन उनकी भी मिलीभगत से किसान बच जाते हैं।

