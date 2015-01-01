पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए बरगलाने वाले चार लोग गए जेल

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • नौकरी और शिक्षा के नाम पर धर्म परिवर्तन का कोडाकू जनजाति के लोगों को दे रहे थे झांसा

बलरामपुर जिले में धर्म परिवर्तन कराने के आरोप में पुलिस ने चार लोगों के खिलाफ अपराध दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया। रामानुजगंज थाना प्रभारी सुरेंद्र उइके ने बताया कि ग्राम पुरानडीह निवासी चरकू कोडाकू के घर ग्राम विजयनगर निवासी बृजलाल लकड़ा, लावा निवासी अरबिंद लकड़ा, भवरमाल निवासी विकास लकड़ा और आरगाही निवासी संजू टोप्पो द्वारा चरकू के घर में साउंड सिस्टम लगाकर कोडाकू जाति के 25-30 लोगों को जबरदस्ती बैठाकर धर्म परिवर्तन के बारे में कहा जा रहा था। उन्हें झांसा दिया जा रहा था कि ईसाई धर्म स्वीकार करने पर अच्छी शिक्षा दी जाती है और नौकरी मिलती है। इसके लिए अपने घर में लगे भगवान की फ़ोटो को हटा दें। उनके द्वारा भावनाओं को आहत करने और झूठे आश्वासन दिए जा रहे थे। इस बारे में रामानुजगंज निवासी आकाश गुप्ता ने लिखित में आवेदन दिया था। पुलिस ने बताया कि इसके बाद इसकी जानकारी एसपी रामकृष्ण साहू को दी गई। इसके बाद मामले में जांच करते हुए पुलिस ने धर्म परिवर्तन सम्बन्धी दस्तावेज और साउंड सिस्टम जब्त किया।

सैकड़ों परिवार कुछ सालों में बदल चुके धर्म
बलरामपुर जिले में कोडाकू जनजाति सहित कई दूसरे जातियों के लोगों ने भी कुछ सालों में अपना धर्म बदल लिया है। राजपुर इलाके के उधवा कठरा, खुखरी, चांची के अलावा मैनपाट इलाके में माझी जनजाति के कई परिवारों ने भी अपना धर्म बदल लिया है। हद तो यह है कि धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए उन्हें सीधे तौर पर न कहकर पढ़ाई और नौकरी के अलावा बेहतरीन जिंदगी का झांसा दिया जाता है।

