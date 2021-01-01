पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:कोरोना से खिलाड़ियों को बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट खराब होने का डर, स्पर्धा नहीं होने से विशेष अंक नहीं मिलेंगे

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यायाम शिक्षकों सहित खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले साल के प्रदर्शन को आधार बनाकर विशेष अंक देने की मांग की

भास्कर न्यूज| कोरोना के कारण खिलाड़ियों को बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं में मिलने वाले विशेष अंक नहीं मिल पाएंगे। यह अंक विद्यार्थियों को प्रोत्साहित करने के उद्देश्य से दिए जाते हैं। लेकिन, 2020 में कोरोना के कारण राज्य व राष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन नहीं किया गया है और खिलाड़ी प्रतिभाग भी नहीं कर पाए हैं। इस कारण इन प्रतियोगिताओं में टॉप-3 स्थान पर रहने वाले विद्यार्थियों को मिलने वाले विशेष अंक नहीं जुड़ेंगे। अंतरराष्ट्रीय कोच राजेश प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण सत्र 2020-2021 में न तो शालेय खेल कैलेंडर में किसी भी खेल का आयोजन किया गया और न ही ओपन स्तर पर राज्य एवं राष्ट्रीय स्पर्धाओं का आयोजन किया गया है। जिसके चलते राज्य के खिलाड़ी छात्रों को हर साल बोर्ड की वार्षिक परीक्षाओं में मिलने वाले विशेष अंक नहीं मिल पाएंगे।

पिछले प्रदर्शन के आधार पर व्यायाम शिक्षकों ने मांगे अंक
इस संबंध में राज्य के सभी व्यायाम शिक्षकों ने मांग की है कि यह खिलाड़ी राष्ट्र और प्रदेश के गौरव रहे है। इसलिए इन्हें विशेष अंक देकर बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में राहत दी जानी चाहिए। खिलाड़ियों के लिए विशेष अंक की मांग रखने वालों में सरगुजा जिला के सभी व्यायाम शिक्षकों ने इस मांग का समर्थन किया है। छग प्रदेश व्यायाम शिक्षक संघ उपाध्यक्ष राजेश प्रताप सिंह, विवेक पाण्डेय, सौभिक दासगुप्ता, उमेश तिर्की, अनुज एक्का, अवंतिका सिंह, हरदीप तिग्गा, कमल किशोर निकुंज शामिल हैं।

खिलाड़ियों को इस तरह से दिए जाते हैं अंक
बोर्ड परीक्षा का फार्म भरने के साथ ही स्कूलों से राज्य व राष्ट्रीय स्तर के विजेता खिलाड़ियों की जानकारी मांगी जाती है। जिसके आधार पर 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में विद्यार्थियों को 15 अंक और 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में 10 अंक दिए जाते हैं। यह अंक सिर्फ उन्हीं खिलाड़ियों को दिए जाते हैं जो राज्य व राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिताओं में स्वर्ण, रजत या कांस्य पदक जीतकर आते हैं। इन अंकों को किसी भी विषय में जोड़ दिया जाता है। यदि विद्यार्थी किसी विषय में फेल हो रहा है या किसी विषय में कम नंबर आए हैं तो उनके उस विषय में अंक जोड़ देते हैं।

स्पर्धाएं न होने के कारण खिलाड़ियों पर दोहरी मार
जिले की खिलाड़ी प्रियंका पैकरा ड्रॉप वॉल स्कूल गेम्स प्रतियोगिता में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर लगातार चार सालों में गोल्ड मेडल हासिल कर चुकी हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस साल प्रतियोगिता नहीं होने के कारण वह प्रतिभाग नहीं कर सकीं। वहीं अब 12वीं की परीक्षा में मिलने वाले विशेष अंक भी नहीं मिलने का डर सता रहा है। इससे रिजल्ट खराब होने की चिंता भी हो रही है। कोरोना के कारण जहां खेल प्रभावित हुआ है, वहीं अब रिजल्ट पर भी असर पड़ सकता है। इस बात को लेकर कई खिलाड़ी परेशान हैं।

विशेष अंक नहीं दिए जाने से खिलाड़ियों को रिजल्ट बिगड़ने की चिंता
कोच ने बताया कि इससे पहले खिलाड़ियों को विभिन्न विषयों में विशेष अंक दिए जाते रहे हैं। लेकिन, स्पर्धा आयोजित नहीं किए जाने के कारण इन्हें काफी निराशा है। आने वाली बोर्ड परीक्षा 2021 में यदि अंक का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा तो खिलाड़ियों को दोहरी मार झेलनी पड़ेगी। खिलाड़ियों ने मांग की है कि उनकी मानसिक अवस्था को ध्यान में रखते हुए कहा कि जिन खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले साल कक्षा 9वीं एवं 11वीं की परीक्षा दी है और राज्य व राष्ट्रीय स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण, रजत और कांस्य पदक जीते हैं। इस वर्ष उन्हें दसवीं व बारहवीं की परीक्षा में उनकी इस उपलब्धि को ध्यान में रखते हुए विशेष योग्यता अंक दिए जाएं।

