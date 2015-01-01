पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिनाईं उपलब्धियां:खुशी है कि जनता से किया हर वादा पूरा कर रहे, जो बचे उन्हें भी पूरा करेंगे

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पंचायत मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने सरकार के दो साल के कार्यकाल को बताया उपलब्धि भरा, बोले-जनता का जीता विश्वास

प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य व पंचायत मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने राज्य सरकार के दो वर्ष के कार्यकाल को उपलब्धि भरा बताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम गढ़बो नवा छत्तीसगढ़ के संकल्प के साथ काम कर रहे हैं। राज्य सरकार ने पिछले दो सालों में गांव, गरीब, किसान, मजदूर, वनाश्रितों, महिलाओं, बच्चाें, युवाओं के सहित प्रदेश के सभी विकास के लिए अनेक कदम उठाए हैं। खुशी है कि हमने जनता से जो वादे किए थे उसमें दो साल में कई वादे पूरे किए और जो बचे हुए हैं उसे भी पूरा करेंगे। सिंहदेव ने केंद्र की बीजेपी सरकार पर कृषि बिल को लेकर जमकर हमला बोला। पंचायत मंत्री सिंहदेव राज्य सरकार के दो वर्ष के कार्यकाल पूरा होने पर मंगलवार को यहां पत्रकारों से चर्चा करते हुए सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाई। सिंहदेव ने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने अपने वादे के अनुरूप काम किया है। प्रदेश में मेडिकल कॉलेज बढ़े हैं वहीं अंबिकापुर मेडिकल कॉलेज को जीरो ईयर घोषित होने के बाद फिर से मान्यता मिली। वहीं कोरोना संकट में बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं मुहैया कराई है। वैक्सीन आने के बाद इसके रखरखाव से लेकर टीकाकरण के लिए हमारी तैयारी पूरी है। यूनिवर्सल हेल्थ स्कीम का अधिक से अधिक लोगों को लाभ मिले इस पर हमने काम किया है। दस लाख युवाओं को बेरोजगारी भत्ता देने की बात हो या फिर अन्य वादे हम एक-एक वादे को पूरा करेंगे। पत्रकार वार्ता में श्रम बोर्ड के चेयरमैन शफी अहमद, बालकृष्ण पाठक, अजय अग्र्रवाल, मेयर डाॅ. अजय तिर्की, जेपी श्रीवास्तव, राकेश गुप्ता, द्वितेंद्र मिश्रा, इस्लाम खान मौजूद थे।

लक्ष्य कठिन हो तो खेलने में मजा आता है
सिंहदेव ने कहा कि जब वे क्रिकेट खेलते थे तो उन्हें टारगेट कठिन होने पर खेलने में मजा आता था। इसी में प्रतिभाएं निखरती हैं। इसी तरह मैं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कामों को देख रहा हूं। स्वस्थ्य के क्षेत्र में हम बेहतर काम कर रहे हैं और आगे और बेहतर करेंगे।

आय बढ़ाने पर जोर: सिंहदेव ने कहा कि प्रदेश की आय बढ़ाने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है ताकि बचे हुए वादों को पूरा कर सकें। हमने जन घोषणा पत्र तैयार किया था और उसी के अनुरूप काम हो रहा है। प्रदेश में पीएम आवास के निर्माण की गति थोड़ी धीमी है लेकिन जल्द ही इस लक्ष्य को पूरा कर लेंगे। आठ लाख मकान बनने हैं।

