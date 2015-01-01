पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार से पहले थाेड़ी राहत:धनतेरस से पहले सोना-चांदी का भाव दो प्रतिशत गिरा, बढ़ेगी खरीदारी

बैकुंठपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पिछले साल की तुलना में 60 फीसदी तक बढ़ चुके थे दाम, अब गिरने लगी कीमत

धनतेरस और दीपावली पर्व की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार सजकर तैयार हो चुके हैं। अब दुकानदार ग्राहकी बढ़ने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। धनतेरस से एक दिन पहले सोना और चांदी खरीदने वालों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। सोने की कीमत में दो फीसदी तक की गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। ज्वेलरी व्यापारियों को उम्मीद है कि धनतेरस तक यह गिरावट जारी रहेगी। इसका फायदा ग्राहकों को मिलेगा। बता दें कि कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान 9 महीने तक टूट चुकी दुकानदारी के बाद अब बाजारों में चहल पहल बढ़ने से ज्वेलरी व्यापारियों में उत्साह है। सोने-चांदी के भाव पिछले साल की तुलना में 60 फीसदी तक बढ़ चुके हैं। इसके बावजूद धनतेरस पर अच्छी बिक्री की उम्मीद है। अच्छी खबर यह है कि रविवार से मंगलवार के बीच सोने-चांदी के भाव में दो फीसदी तक गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। आगे भी पर्व को देखते हुए सोने-चांदी की कीमत कम होने की संभावना है। जिला मुख्यालय बैकुंठपुर, चिरमिरी, मनेंद्रगढ़ के सराफा-बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स-ऑटोमोबाइल, कपड़ा-फर्नीचर कारोबारियों ने लोगों के बजट के अनुरूप उत्पादों की पूरी शृंखला मंगाई है, ताकि लोगों को लौटना न पड़े। इस दिन दुकानें देर रात तक खोली जाएंगी। मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय के बाजारों में काफी चहल-पहल रही। कुछ लोग खरीदारी करने तो कुछ घूमने पहुंचे। स्थिति यह थी कि शाम 5 से 7 बजे घड़ी चौक के आसपास खासी भीड़ थी। बता दें कि धनतेरस पर शगुन के लिए सोना-चांदी के सिक्के, बर्तन और गहने लेने की परंपरा है। इस साल की धनतेरस पर चांदी की कीमत पिछले साल से 58 फीसदी बढ़ चुकी है। ज्वेलर्स उपेंद्र जैन, राजेन्द्र सोनी ने बताया कि चांदी के 10 ग्राम सिक्के की कीमत इस साल 650 रुपए है। वहीं 10 ग्राम सोना 52,500 है। बताया जा रहा है कि वैश्विक बाजार में सोने के भाव में 100 डॉलर की गिरावट देखने को मिली है। इसका असर आने वाले दिनों में सर्राफा बाजार में देखने को मिलेगा।

