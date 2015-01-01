पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों से लूट:प्रत्येक बोरे में ले रहे आधा किलो ज्यादा, 15 दिन में किसानों से 50 लाख के धान की कर चुके उगाही

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • बलरामपुर जिले में अब तक 2.25 लाख क्विंटल धान की हो चुकी है खरीदी, 5 लाख से अधिक बोरों में हुई खरीदी

बलरामपुर जिले के धान खरीदी केंद्रों में किसानों से बोरों में आधा किलो अधिक धान लिया जा रहा है। इससे किसानों को प्रत्येक बोरी धान में करीब दस रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है तो वहीं किसानों को खरीदी केंद्रों में न तो हम्माली का पैसा दिया जा रहा है और न मजदूर उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है, जबकि इसके लिए सरकार खरीदी केंद्रों को प्रति बोरी सात रुपए के हिसाब से देती है। बोरों की सिलाई के लिए किसानों को सुतली तक नहीं दी जा रही है और किसान बाजार से डेढ़ सौ रुपए किलो में सुतली खरीदने मजबूर हैं। दैनिक भास्कर पड़ताल में खुलासा हुआ है कि किसानों से सुखती के नाम पर प्रत्येक बोरी धान में बोरा सहित कुल वजन 40.700 ग्राम लेना है, इस पर सात सौ ग्राम बोरे का वजन माना जाता है जो कि 600 ग्राम होता है। इसके बाद भी किसानों से बोरा सहित कुल वजन 41.200 ग्राम लिया जा रहा है, धंधापुर सहकारी समिति में किसानों ने बताया कि जब वे इस पर बोलते हैं तो उन्हें कहा जाता है कि धान सूखेगा इसलिए आधा किलो अधिक ले रहे हैं। जबकि नमी मापक मशीन में जांच के बाद ही धान लिया जा रहा है और 16 प्रतिशत से कम नमी होने पर ही धान खरीदी की जा रही है, वहीं अधिकतर किसानों के धान की नमी 13-14 प्रतिशत ही होता है।

बिचौलिया नहीं करते ज्यादा धान लेने का विरोध
किसानों ने बताया कि बिचौलिया जो धान बेचने के लिए लाते हैं वे इसका विरोध नहीं करते, इसके कारण उनसे भी अधिक धान लिया जा रहा है। पड़ताल में बरियों, राजपुर, गोपालपुर, त्रिकुन्डा के किसानों ने बताया कि सरकार प्रति बोरी हम्माली चार्ज सात रुपए देती है लेकिन न तो उन्हें हम्माल उपलब्ध कराया जाता है और न ही हम्माली का चार्ज दिया जाता है।

जिले में अब तक 2.25 लाख क्विंटल धान की हो चुकी है खरीदी
बलरामपुर जिले में अब तक 2.25 लाख क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हुई है, इस तरह करीब पांच लाख बोरी खरीदी की जा चुकी है और प्रति बोरी आधा किलो धान लेकर 50 लाख का अधिक धान किसानों से लिया गया है। वहीं हम्माली का भी किसानों को सात रुपए के हिसाब से 35 लाख का भुगतान किया जाना चाहिए था, लेकिन उसका तो कोई हिसाब ही नहीं है।

अफसरों की मौन सहमति से समितियों में चल रहा किसानों से लूट का खेल
सभी धान खरीदी केंद्रों में धान खरीदी की समितिवार मानिटरिंग के नाम पर नोडल अधिकारी, सहायक नोडल अधिकारी के साथ पटवारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई हैं लेकिन इसके बाद भी इन गफलतों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा बिचौलिया जिन किसानों के नाम पर धान बेच रहे हैं उन किसानों को धान के साथ समितियों में भेज रहे हैं लेकिन वाहन व चालक बिचौलिए के ही होते हैं, इसे देखकर भी अधिकारी खामोश रहते हैं।

फटे बोरों की सिलाई करने में किसान हो रहे परेशान
समितियों में किसानों को बारदाना की कमी के कारण फटे बोरे दिए जा रहे हैं, जिनमें किसान जैसे ही धान भरता है वह गिरने लगता है और इसके कारण किसान फटे बोरों को सिलने में ही परेशान हैं। इसके अलावा छोटे किसानों का धान लेने में आनाकानी करते हुए कभी नमी तो कभी गुणवत्ता ठीक नहीं होने की बात कर किसानों को वापस लौटाया जा रहा है वहीं बिचौलियों का धान लेकर आने वाले किसानों की पूरी धान खरीदी जा रही है।

एसडीएम को जांच के लिए निर्देशित करता हूं
कलेक्टर श्याम धावड़े ने कहा है कि किसानों से समिति अधिक धान नहीं ले सकते हैं। इस पर एसडीएम को जांच और कार्यवाही के लिए निर्देशित करता हूं, जहां तक हम्माली का पैसा किसानों को देने की बात है तो यह पैसा समितियों को देना है, ताकि किसानों को असुविधा न हो।

