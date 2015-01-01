पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विपक्ष का आरोप:प्रदेश का बिगड़ रहा स्वास्थ्य, क्योंकि सीएम बघेल और सिंहदेव के बीच तालमेल नहीं: विष्णुदेव साय

बैकुंठपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कर्ज लेकर किसानों को बोनस दिया जा रहा, जिसका बोझ जनता को सहना पड़ेगा

जिले में धान खरीदी के लिए अब एक सप्ताह का समय बाकी है। ऐसे समय में भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णुदेव साय एक दिवसीय दौरे पर कोरिया जिले पहुंचे और धान खरीदी समेत किसानों को 2 साल का एकमुश्त बोनस भुगतान नहीं होने पर भूपेश सरकार को प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान आड़े हाथों लिया। आगे कहा कि कांग्रेस की सरकार से प्रदेश की जनता अब ऊब गई है। आज चुनाव हो जाए तो कांग्रेस चुनाव हार जाएगी। किसानों की बात करते हुए साय ने कहा कि कर्ज लेकर सरकार किसानों को धान का बोनस दे रही है। इसका बोझ भी प्रदेश की जनता पर ही पड़ेगा। वहीं हर विभाग में रिश्वत और अवैध वसूल से लोग समेत कांग्रेस के नेता ही परेशान हैं। प्रेसवार्ता में प्रदेश किसान मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष श्याम बिहारी जायसवाल, पूर्व संसदीय सचिव चम्पादेवी पावले, जिला अध्यक्ष कृष्ण बिहारी, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष रेणुका सिंह उपस्थित रहीं। आगे भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने कहा धान खरीदी शुरू होने वाली है और अब तक समितियों में धान खरीदी के लिए बारदाने की आपूर्ति नहीं की गई है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने जल मिशन योजना के तहत करीब साढ़े 7 हजार करोड़ के टेंडर को भ्रष्टाचार का खुलासा होने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल निरस्त कर दिया। सरकार की कई नाकामी को अध्यक्ष साय ने गिनाया, लेकिन किसानों के धान का रकबा कम करने समेत गिरदावली में गड़बड़ी और 7 दिन बाद धान खरीदी शुरू होगी, तो किसान परेशान होंगे, सरकार और विपक्ष के बीच जमकर राजनीति होगी, लेकिन किसानों के पास धान बेचने के लिए सिर्फ 2 महीने का ही समय होगा। एेसे में किसानों की परेशानी कम करने विपक्ष की क्या रणनीति होगी? इस सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने कहा बीते 8 महीने से कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण पार्टी की गतिविधियां वर्चुअल हो रही थी। विरोध-प्रदर्शन करने के लिए भी शासन द्वारा बनाए गए गाइडलाइन का पालन कर रहे थे, लेकिन सरकार के खिलाफ भाजपा लगातार विरोध कर रही है। इस साल धान बेचने वाले किसानों की संख्या बढ़ी है और किसानों से पूरा धान सरकार को खरीदना ही पड़ेगा। इसके लिए भाजपा पूरी ताकत से किसानों के साथ खड़ी होगी।

बिगड़ती जा रही कानून व्यवस्था, लोग परेशान कानून व्यवस्था की हालत बिगड़ती जा रही है। थानों में केस दर्ज नहीं किए जा रहे हैं। प्रदेश में दुष्कर्म के मामले बढ़े हैं। प्रदेश में रेत की कीमत बेतहाशा बढ़ी है, आयोग्य ठेकेदारों को ठेका दिया जा रहा है, जिससे कांग्रेस के लोग ही परेशान हैं। वहीं प्रदेश में नकली कीटनाशक सप्लाई की गई।

शराबबंदी करने कांग्रेसियों ने किया था वादा: साय
प्रदेश अध्यक्ष साय ने किसानों के अलावा कोयला व रेत के मामले में भी भूपेश सरकार को घेरा। कहा पहली बार कोयले में 25 रुपए प्रति टन भूपेश टैक्स लग रहा है। सत्ता में आने कांग्रेसियों ने पूर्ण शराबबंदी करने चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान हाथ में गंगा जल लेकर सौगंध ली थी। लॉकडाउन के दौरान सरकारी शराब दुकान से पीने वालों को घर तक पहुंचाने की सेवा सरकार ने उपलब्ध कराई। शराब के दो काउंटर में एक का हिसाब-किताब सरकार और दूसरे का हिसाब सीएम के पास जाता है।

15 साल में कितने आईएएस के खिलाफ हुई कार्रवाई
राज्यमंत्री गुलाब कमरो ने कहा कि भाजपा के पास आज कोई मुद्दा नहीं है। सरकार ग्रामीणों से गोबर खरीद रही है, जो काम भाजपा सरकार 15 साल में नहीं कर सकी। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा ने व्यापारियों के लिए मोबाइल, टिफिन, साइकिल और छाता खरीदा था। वहीं सरकार किसानों की बेहतरी के लिए कर्ज ले रही है। कानून व्यवस्था की बात करें तो कांग्रेस सरकार के समय आईएएस के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई हुई है। भाजपा बताए कि 15 साल में कितने आईएएस के खिलाफ कार्रवाई हुई है।

मुख्यमंत्री और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री के बीच तालमेल नहीं
स्वास्थ्य को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री दोनों के अलग-अलग बयान आते हैं। भाजपा सरकार के समय स्मार्ट कार्ड से 50 हजार तक इलाज की सुविधा के अलावा आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत हर परिवार को 5 लाख तक इलाज देने की योजना थी, लेकिन प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार ने इसे नहीं चलने दिया।

