फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर नहीं दिखा रहे उत्साह:स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को 13 तक ही कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाने मौका, सिर्फ 48 फीसदी ने लगवाया टीका

  • 20 दिनों बाद सिर्फ 46 पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को लगी वैक्सीन

कोरोना से सुरक्षा के लिए वैक्सीन तो आई लेकिन फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर के रूप में जाने जानेवाले स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ही इसे लगवाने से कतरा रहे हैं। यह स्थिति तब है जबकि इसकी अभी तक टीका लगवाने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति पर इसका गलत प्रभाव नहीं देखा गया है। इसके बाद भी अभी तक सरगुजा जिले में सिर्फ 46 सौ ही स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीका लगवाया है। यह कुल पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की तुलना में 48 फीसदी के करीब है। सरगुजा जिले में 12106 वर्करों को प्रथम चरण में टीका लगवाने के लिए पंजीकृत किया गया था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा टीकाकरण में तेजी लाने जिले में सेशन साइट की संख्या बढ़ाकर 27 कर दी गई। अब तो यह राहत दी गई है कि पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मी मैसेज आने के बाद किसी भी साइट में जाकर टीका लगवा सकते हैं। इसके बाद भी यहां टीका लगवाने वालों की संख्या नहीं बढ़ रही है। जबकि पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के पास प्रथम चरण के तहत 13 फरवरी तक ही टीका लगवाने का मौका है।

पहले डोज के लिए आई वैक्सीन अभी तक खत्म नहीं
सजिले में प्रथम चरण के लिए 6000 डोज वैक्सीन आई थी। इसके बाद अन्य लोगों के लिए चरणबद्ध तरीके से वैक्सीन आनी थी लेकिन पंजीकृत कर्मियों के सामने नहीं आने से पहले आई डोज ही पूरी तरह खत्म नहीं हो पाई है। इसके खत्म होने के बाद अन्य लोगों के लिए वैक्सीन आनी थी। अभी तक कुल 46 सौ डोज खत्म हुए हंै। यानी पहले की आई वैक्सीन में से बाकी के करीब 1400 डोज अभी बचे है। इधर दूसरे चरण की तैयारियां जारी हैं।

वंदना पीएचसी में पहले दिन टारगेट से ज्यादा टीके
सरगुजा जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा गुरुवार को सेशन साइट की संख्या बढ़ाकर 27 कर दी गई। इसमें मैनपाट इलाके के वंदना पीएचसी में गुरुवार को सौ लोगों को टीका लगना था लेकिन यहां 104 लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगा। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डा. राजेश भजगावली ने बताया कि अब पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मी मैसेज आने के बाद संबंधित दिन किसी भी साइट में जाकर टीका लगवा सकते हैं। इसलिए वंदना में लक्ष्य से चार लोगों को अधिक टीका लगा। ये ऐसे लोग थे जिनका नाम दूसरे केंद्र में था लेकिन उन्होंने वंदना में टीका लगवाया।

