परेशानी:स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी दो दिवसीय अवकाश पर, भटकते रहे मरीज

मनेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी संघ के आह्वान पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरिया जिले के जिला अस्पताल, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों व उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के लगभग 600 कर्मचारियों के 2 और 3 नवंबर को एकसाथ सामूहिक अवकाश में चले जाने से स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं बुरी तरह प्रभावित हो गईं। मुख्य रूप से सर्दी-जुकाम, बुखार, प्रसव पीड़ित महिलाओं को अधिक परेशानी हुई। वहीं प्रतिदिन टीकाकरण, खून जांच, दवा वितरण, ड्रेसिंग, एक्स-रे, कोविड-19 जांच व अन्य राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम पूरी तरह से बंद रहे। शासन की उदासीनता के कारण पूरे छत्तीसगढ़ में 15 हजार से ज्यादा स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी, कोविड-19 ड्यूटी के दौरान निधन पर 50 लाख का बीमा, 10 प्रतिशत भत्ता, एक माह का अतिरिक्त वेतन, अनुकंपा नियुक्ति, कोरोना से निधन पर शहीद का दर्जा, कर्मचारियों के लिए पृथक इलाज की व्यवस्था, क्वारेंटाइन नियम का पालन, पुरानी पेंशन बहाली, लंबित पदोन्नति की कार्रवाई व अन्य मांगों को लेकर दो दिवसीय अवकाश पर थे। संघ के कोरिया जिलाध्यक्ष सौमेंद्र मंडल ने बताया कि इन दो दिवस अवकाश के बाद यदि शासन-प्रशासन कर्मचारियों की मांगे पूरी नहीं करता तो आने वाले दिनों में संघ वृहद आंदोलन, हड़ताल की दिशा में अग्रसर होगा और जनता को होने वाली असुविधा की सभी जिम्मेदारी शासन-प्रशासन व जनप्रतिनिधियों की होगी।

