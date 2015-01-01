पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:सब इंजीनियर के घर में चोरी करते युवक को उनके पति ने पकड़ा

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • उपयंत्री के पति ने दौड़कर चोर को पकड़ा, पुलिस के हवाले किया

शहर में चोरी की घटनाओं पर लगाम नहीं लग रही है और सबसे सुरक्षित माने जाने वाले एरिया में चोर वारदात को अंजाम देने पहुंच रहे हैं। ऐसी की एक घटना शहर के गांधी चौक से लगे सिविल लाइन एरिया में रविवार को एक उप अभियंता के सूने मकान में हुई। उप अभियंता सोनाली सिन्हा परिवार के साथ दोपहर में बाजार तरफ गईं थीं। चोर छत तोड़कर अंदर घुसकर चोरी कर रहा था। गनीमत यह रही कि इसी बीच उप अभियंता सोनाली सिन्हा पति के साथ वापस घर पहुंच गई। यह देखकर कमरे में रहा युवक वहां से भागा। वह पीछे के दरवाजे से निकलकर बाउंड्रीवाल फांदकर पालीटेक्निक काॅलेज तरफ पहुंच गया। उप अभियंता के पति ने उसका पीछा किया और मैदान में दौड़ाकर पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने बताया कि पूछताछ में युवक ने अपना नाम कार्तिक बखला बताया। उप अभियंता द्वारा युवक के परिजनों को बुलाकर उसे सुपुर्द कर दूसरे दिन मामले की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई। वहीं मेडिकल काॅलेज में पदस्थ डाॅ. पीके सिन्हा का डीसी रोड में मकान बन रहा है। वहां बिजली सहित फर्नीचर का काम चल रहा है। इसी बीच सोमवार की रात चोर यहां से बिजली व लकड़ी का सामान लेकर फरार हो गए।

