सुविधा:मैनपाट में पहाड़ी कोरवा परिवारों को मिलेंगे गर्म कपड़े, पक्के सरकारी मकानों में रुकेंगे

अंबिकापुर2 दिन पहले
कलेक्टर संजीव कुमार झा ने मैनपाट जनपद के पेट एवं पीडिया क्षेत्र में हाथियों के हमले से घबराकर पहाड़ी पर जाने वाले पहाड़ी कोरवा परिवारों के लिए तत्काल समुचित व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश जनपद के सीईओ को दिए। दैनिक भास्कर ने हाथियों के डर से रात में कड़कड़ाती ठंड में झाड़ियों में रहकर रात गुजारने की खबर प्रकाशित की थी। इस पर कलेक्टर ने कहा है कि सभी सभी परिवारों का पहाड़ी से नीचे लाकर आस-पास के स्कूल में रहने तथा गरम कपड़े की व्यवस्था करें। खाने के लिए सूखा राशन भी उपलब्ध कराएं। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जिले में धीरे-धीरे ठंड बढ़ती जा रही है ऐसे में ठंड और भूख से किसी भी व्यक्ति की मौत नहीं होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीण एवं शहरी क्षेत्रों में ठंड से बचने के लिए अलाव की व्यवस्था करें। इसके साथ ही जरूरतमंदों को ठंड से बचने के लिए कंबल भी उपलब्ध कराएं। इस बैठक में एसपी टी आर कोशिमा, जिपं सीईओ विनय कुमार लंगेह, अपर कलेक्टर संतन देवी जांगडे़, एएसपी अतिरिक्त ओम चन्देल सहित एसडीएम एवं जनपद सीईओ उपस्थित थे।

