एमआईसी का निर्णय:लोगों ने सहमति दी तो मोहल्लों की सड़कों का सबसे पहले किया जाएगा चौड़ीकरण

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के चौक-चौराहों पर लगेगी डिजिटल डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन, टीपी नगर को लेकर फिर किया मंथन

शहर की गलियों को चौड़ा करने के लिए यदि माेहल्ले के लोग सहमति देते हैं तो नगर निगम प्रमुखता से उन सड़कों का पहले चौड़ीकरण करेगा। इसके लिए सोमवार को हुई एमआईसी की बैठक में सदस्यों के साथ विचार-विमर्श किया गया। इसके साथ ही ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर को एक बार फिर बसाने के लिए निगम ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए दुकानदारों को उनकी जरूरत के हिसाब से जमीन का आबंटन कर दिया जाएगा। जहां दुकानदार अपने हिसाब से निर्माण करवा सकेंगे और नगर निगम को आय भी होगी। सोमवार को नगर निगम में एमआईसी की बैठक हुई। इसमें नौ एजेंडों पर चर्चा की गई। जिसमें पहले प्रस्ताव में वार्ड नंबर 11 पटपरिया गांव के मनोज तिर्की की निजी जमीन पर सड़क बनाने के बाद मुआवजा राशि देने के संबंध में निर्णय लिया गया कि प्रस्ताव शासन के पास भेजा जाएगा। वित्तीय वर्ष 2011-2012 के अंकेक्षण प्रतिवेदन के संबंध में पार्षदों ने बताया कि अंकेक्षण की कॉपी नहीं मिलने के कारण इस पर चर्चा अभी संभव नहीं है। वहीं निगम क्षेत्र के विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर डिजिटल डिस्पले स्क्रीन लगाए जाने समेत अन्य प्रस्तावों को लेकर चर्चा हुई।

ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर को बसाने की फिर से की तैयारी
शहर में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर को बसाने के लिए एक बार फिर तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। इसके लिए पार्षदों ने निर्णय लिया है कि वर्तमान में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में मौजूद दुकानों का सर्वे कर उनकी जरूरतों को समझा जाएगा। इसके बाद उनकी जरूरत के हिसाब से नए ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में जमीन का आबंटन कर दिया जाएगा। जहां कारोबारी अपने हिसाब से निर्माण कार्य कराएंगे। इससे जहां नगर निगम के रुपए खर्च नहीं होंगे, वहीं नगर निगम को आय भी होगी। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया का प्रस्ताव बनाकर अगली बैठक में निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

3 मीटर की सड़क को 10 मीटर चौड़ा करने का प्रस्ताव
एमआईसी की बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि शहर की सड़कों के चौड़ीकरण के लिए यदि मोहल्ले के लोग सहमति देते हैं तो नगर निगम प्रमुखता से सबसे पहले सड़क बनाएगा। पार्षदों ने बताया कि इससे लोगों को सहूलियत भी मिलेगी और लोग चौड़ीकरण की सहमति देने के लिए प्रोत्साहित भी होंगे। इसी क्रम में बीएसएनएल रोड पर जेल के पीछे की 10 मीटर चौड़ी सड़क को चौड़ा करने का प्रस्ताव पास किया। यहां अभी सिर्फ तीन मीटर की ही सड़क है। शेष जगह पर लोग कब्जा करते जा रहे हैं।

