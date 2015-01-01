पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी जरूरी:इलाज से मरीज ठीक हुए तो कोरोना के नए केस में 2.4% आई कमी, लेकिन मौतें बढ़ीं

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में जांच का दायरा बढ़ा और एक्टिव केस कम होने से कोरोना के संक्रमण से थोड़ी राहत
  • 01 लाख लोगों की हो चुकी है कोरोना की जांच
  • 4541 कोरोना के मिल चुके हैं मरीज
  • 4048 लोग इलाज से हुए स्वस्थ
  • 446 रह गए जिले में एक्टिव केस

सरगुजा जिले में कोरोना की जांच का दायरा बढ़ने के साथ इलाज के बाद मरीजों के स्वस्थ्य होने से संक्रमण की रफ्तार में कमी आनी शुरू हो गई है। बीते दो महीने में नए केस मिलने के मामले में 2.4 प्रतिशत की गिरावट दर्ज की गई लेकिन दूसरी तरफ मौत के मामले चिंता बढ़ा रहे हैं। हर महीने मौत के आंकड़े 1 प्रतिशत बढ़ रहे हैं। क्योंकि जुलाई से अभी तक कोरोना से 47 लोगों की जान जा चुकी हैं। इसका अनुमान इसी से लगाया जा सकता है अक्टूबर तक मौत का प्रतिशत 1.1 रहा लेकिन नवंबर में यह बढ़कर 2 प्रतिशत से ऊपर पहुंच गया है। भास्कर ने सैंपल कलेक्शन के साथ एक्टिव केस व मौतों की पड़ताल की तो ये बातें सामने आई। यहां बता दें कि सितंबर में जिले में पॉजिटिविटी रेट 6 प्रतिशत से ऊपर पहुंच गया था लेकिन अब यह घटकर 2.4 प्रतिशत पर आ गया है।

ये काम हुए जिससे संक्रमण में आई कमी
1. पाॅजिटिव मरीज के संपर्क में आने वाले परिजनों व लोगों को ट्रेस कर उनकी जांच की गई जिससे नए मरीजों पता चला।
2. होम आइसोलेशन के मरीजों पर निगरानी रखने चौबीस घंटे टीम काम कर रही जिससे मरीजों की स्थिति का पता चल रहा है।
3. गंभीर मरीजों के इलाज के लिए मेडिकल काॅलेज के अलावा 7 आइसोलेशन सेंटर में डाॅक्टरों की निगरानी में इलाज किया जा रहा।

होम आइसोलेशन में बेहतर रख-रखाव से मिली राहत
सरगुजा जिले में अस्‍पताल से ज्यादा होम आइसोलेशन में रखकर कोरोना के मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। होम आइसोलेशन में मरीजों के फीड बैक लेने में सरगुजा जिला प्रदेश में पहले स्थान पर भी रहा है। इससे मरीज तेजी से स्वस्थ्य हुए और एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या कम हुई।

1 से 5 नवंबर तक 4955 लोगों की हो चुकी कोरोना जांच: जिले में कोरोना की जांच के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा मेडिकल काॅलेज अस्पताल व शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नवापारा के अलावा सभी सातों सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में कोरोना की जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। बीते 1 नवंबर से 5 नवंबर तक 4955 लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है।

जांच में देरी के कारण लोगों की हो रही मौत
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार कोरोना के उन मरीजों की ही मौत हो रही जो जांच कराने में देरी कर रहे हैं। बहरहाल बीते जून से अभी तक जिले में लगभग 1 लाख लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है जिसमें 4541 कोरोना से संक्रमित मिले हैं। इलाज के बाद 4048 लोग के स्वस्थ्य हो जाने से अभी तक सिर्फ 446 ही कोरोना के एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं।

