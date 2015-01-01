पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भ्रष्टाचार:खरहरा और लोधा जलाशय सिंचाई परियोजना में बिना टेंडर के खरीदे करोड़ों के पाइप, कागजों में हो गया काम

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • आरसीसी ह्यूम पाइप, चैनल स्टोन, बाउंड्री स्टोन सप्लाई में पांच करोड़ की गड़बड़ी, आरटीआई में गफलत उजागर

रामानुजगंज कार्यपालन अभियंता जल संसाधन संभाग क्रमांक 2 में आरसीसी ह्यूम पाइप, चैनल स्टोन, बाउंड्री स्टोन सप्लाई में करोड़ों का घोटाला हुआ है। इसका खुलासा सूचना के अधिकार के तहत मिले दस्तावेजों से हुआ है। इसके आधार पर की गई शिकायत पर अधिकारी एवं सप्लायर के विरुद्ध जांच का आदेश सरगुजा आयुक्त ने बलरामपुर कलेक्टर को दिया है। कार्यपालन अभियंता ने आरसीसी ह्यूम पाइप, चैनल स्टोन, बाउंड्री स्टोन सप्लाई में करोड़ों का घोटाला करने के संबंध में अधिकारी एवं सप्लायर के विरुद्ध शिकायत कर बताया गया है कि वर्ष 2017 एवं 18-19 में लगभग 5 करोड रुपए का आरसीसी ह्यूम पाइप, चैनल एवं बाउंड्री स्टोन की खरीदी कागजों में की गई है। कार्यपालक अभियंता ने आरटीई में जो जानकारी दी है उसमें कई ऐसे सप्लाई ऑर्डर हैं जो कि एक ही नंबर के आर्डर क्रमांक है, एक ही दिनांक की है। जिसमें सामग्री एक ही है और एक ही स्थान के लिए ह्यूम पाइप का सप्लाई आर्डर है, उसमें एक ही दिनांक में अधिकारी का हस्ताक्षर अलग-अलग है। जबकि आरसीसी पाइप की खरीदी सीएसआईडीसी के के निर्धारित दर पर किया जाना था।

दो एक जैसे आर्डर में अफसर के अलग-अलग हस्ताक्षर
आदित्य इंडस्ट्रीज मनेंद्रगढ़ रोड अंबिकापुर को 24 सितंबर 2018 का सप्लाई आर्डर क्रमांक 4904 जिसमें गम्हरिया जलाशय के लिए 1000 एमएम एनपी ह्यूम पाइप ढुलाई चार्ज 32 प्रतिशत जीएसटी 18 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त का उल्लेख किया गया है तथा क्वांटिटी 100 नग, 250 मीटर रेट 4291 प्रति मीटर का उल्लेख किया गया है। राशि 1072.750 का उल्लेख है इसमें जो हस्ताक्षर किया गया है वह अलग है। इसी दिन आदित्य इंडस्ट्री मनेंद्रगढ़ रोड अंबिकापुर को सेम आर्डर दिया गया है, इतनी ही राशि का उल्लेख किया गया जिसमें अधिकारी का हस्ताक्षर अलग है।

पाइप खरीदने सीएसआईडीसी की दर से होनी थी खरीदी, करना था टेंडर
अगर सीएसआईडीसी के दर के अनुसार क्रय नहीं किया गया तो छत्तीसगढ़ भंडार क्रय नियम के तहत आरसीसी पाइप की खरीदी करना था, उसके लिए टेंडर की प्रक्रिया करनी थी, लेकिन ऐसा ना कर कार्यपालन अभियंता एवं सप्लायर मिलीभगत कर फर्जी बिल वाउचर बनाकर राशि निकाल ली। आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता व अधिवक्ता दिनेश सोनी ने गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाया है और इस पर आयुक्त ने कलेक्टर को जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।

इस तरह विभाग ने अंबिकापुर की फर्म से की है सामग्री की खरीदी
कार्यालय कार्यपालन ने 7 मई 2018 को सप्लाई आर्डर नंबर 1621 जो आदित्य इंडस्ट्रीज मनेंद्रगढ़ रोड अंबिकापुर को दिया गया है उसमें 1200 एमएम एनपी-3 ह्यूम पाइप का सप्लाई ककनेशा जलाशय योजना के नहर कार्य के लिए किया गया है जिसमें 35 नग 875 मीटर का उल्लेख है तथा 91 रुपए प्रति मीटर का रेट लगाया गया है जिसकी कीमत 3,75,462 रुपए उसके ऊपर 32 प्रतिशत ढुलाई चार्ज व 18 प्रतिशत जीएसटी भी जोड़ा गया है।

सीएसआईडीसी ने सामग्री के तय कर रखे हैं रेट, 14 कंपनी अधिकृत
कार्यपालन अभियंता ने आरसीसी ह्यूम पाइप, चैनल स्टोन, बाउंड्री स्टोन में खरीदी में गड़बड़ी की गई। पाइप क्रय करने सीएसआईडीसी के द्वारा पाइपों का रेट उसकी मोटाई, लंबाई, चौड़ाई के आधार पर निर्धारित की गई है। पाइप सप्लाई करने वाले छत्तीसगढ़ में जितने भी सप्लायर हैं उनका पंजीयन सीएसआईडीसी में किया गया है। पूरे प्रदेश में मात्र 14 संस्था ही उपरोक्त पाइप सप्लाई करने अधिकृत थे।

सप्लाई की दूरी 80 किमी लेकिन बिल में 150 किमी
ईई जितनी भी पाइप ढुलाई की गई है। उसमें सभी की दूरी 150 से 200 किलोमीटर से अधिक का बताया गया है तथा 32 प्रतिशत की दर से ढुलाई के चार्ज का भुगतान सप्लायर को किया गया है। खरहरा डायवर्सन का ढलाई चार्ज 32 के हिसाब से किया गया है जबकि अंबिकापुर से खरहरा की दूरी 79.7 किलोमीटर है। कोटराही जलाशय की दूरी 86.6 किमी है। लोधा जलाशय की दूरी 143 किलोमीटर है। सुलसुली जलाशय, ककनेशा जलाशय, चाकी जलाशय एवं बसेरा खुर्द जलाशय से इन सभी की दूरी 100 से 130 के अंदर की है।

जांच के लिए बनाई कमेटी रिपोर्ट पर होगी कार्रवाई
बलरामपुर कलेक्टर श्याम धावडे़ ने कहा है कि आयुक्त के आदेश पर जल संसाधन विभाग में ह्यूम पाइप सहित अन्य सामान की खरीदी में गड़बड़ी पर जांच के कमेटी बना दिया है। इसकी जांच के बाद दोषी पाए जाने पर जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

