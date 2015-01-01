पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Bilaspur
  • Ambikapur
  In The Agricultural College's Smart Class Room, You Will Read From A 120 inch Screen, The Seating Capacity Of 200 Students And Professors, The Lab Is Made For Pathology And Soil Testing.

कार्यक्रम:कृषि काॅलेज के स्मार्ट क्लास रूम में 120 इंच की स्क्रीन से पढ़ेंगे, 200 विद्यार्थियों व प्राध्यापक के बैठने की क्षमता, पैथालॉजी और मिट्‌टी जांच के लिए बनी हैं लैब

बैकुंठ पुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सीएम ने 68 करोड़ के कृषि काॅलेज का उद्घाटन किया, बोले- हमें 41 हजार करोड़ का कर्ज विरासत मंे मिला था, फिर भी हम जनता की सेवा कर रहे

हमें 41 हजार करोड़ रुपए का कर्ज विरासत से मिला, फिर भी लोगों की अपेक्षाओं को हम पूरा करने में लगे हैं। विकास दो तरीके का होता है। एक जिसमें सड़क, पुल, पुलिया समेत कई प्रकार के ढांचागत विकास शामिल होते हैं। दूसरा विकास व्यक्ति का होता है, जिसमें उसकी जरूरतों को पूरा किया जाए। इससे उनके जीवन स्तर में सुधार होता है। इस प्रकार के विकास में हमारी सरकार ने अधिक जोर दिया है। इससे हमारे बच्चे, गांव और शहर में रहने वाले सभी लोग शामिल होते हैं। इनके सपने पूरे हो रहे है। यह बात नए कृषि कॉलेज के उद्घाटन पर मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने आम सभा को संबोधित करने के दौरान कही। बता दें कि सीएम का हेलीकॉप्टर शुक्रवार को निर्धारित समय से दो घंटे देरी से ब्लाॅक सोनहत के घुघरा गांव में उतरा। यहां घुघरा व पुसला में मल्टीयूटीलिटी सेंटर शुरू करने के बाद सीएम ने गेज डेम के पास 68.218 करोड़ से बने आवासीय कृषि कॉलेज व रिसर्च सेंटर का लोकार्पण किया। 252 सीट के आवासीय कॉलेज के शुरू होने से पीएटी क्लियर करने वाले छात्रों को अब जिले में वैज्ञानिक तकनीक से कृषि की पढ़ाई करने की सुविधा मिलेगी। अब जिले के छात्रों को अंबिकापुर या रायपुर पढ़ाई करने नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। कृषि मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे की मांग पर बघेल ने कृषि काॅलेज का नाम कोरिया कुमार के नाम पर रखने की घोषणा की। विस अध्यक्ष डाॅ. चरणदास महंत ने चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि भाजपा सरकार में सीएम डाॅ. रमन सिंह ने कोरिया जिले को गोद लिया था, लेकिन यहां कोई विकास नहीं हुआ। अब गोद लेकर विकास करने वाले मुख्यमंत्री हमारे बीच हैं। दो साल में किसानों के कर्जा माफी से लेकर कोविड काल में किए काम से प्रदेश के लोगों का सरकार के प्रति विश्वास बढ़ा है। महंत ने हंसते हुए कहा कि जिले के भाइयों और बहनों के साथ सीएम पूरी टीम के साथ पहुंचे हैं। वहीं प्रेसवार्ता में पूछे एक सवाल में ढाई- ढाई साल सीएम के फार्मूले के बारे में बघेल ने कहा ऐसा गठबंधन की सरकार में होता है। छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस की बहुमत की सरकार है। इसलिए यहां सरकार को कोई खतरा नहीं है। फिर भी पार्टी हाई कमान का आदेश हुआ, तो मैं इस्तीफा देने के लिए तैयार हूं। इस दौरान सरगुजा कमिश्नर जेनेविवा किंडो, कलेक्टर एसएन राठौर, जिपं सीईओ तूलिका प्रजापति, एसपी चन्द्रमोहन सिंह, महापौर कंचन जायसवाल, नपा अध्यक्ष अशोक जायसवाल, प्रभा पटेल, अजीत लकड़ा समेत बड़ी संख्या में पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

भाजपा ने सिर्फ कागजों पर विकास किया था
नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री शिवकुमार कुमार डहरिया ने कहा भाजपा सरकार में कागजों में काम होता था। अब कांग्रेस हर जगह काम करा रही है। कमजोर तबके के लिए 400 यूनिट तक बिजली का उपयोग करने वाले लोगों के बिल को हाफ किया, क्योंकि 85% लोग ऐसे है। खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत ने कहा समर्थन मूल्य से अधिक किसानों को नहीं देने की बात मोदी ने कही। भूपेश सरकार ने राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना के तहत किसानों को 25 सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से भुगतान किया और आगे भी करेंगे। दिल्ली, मुम्बई में पैसा देने के बाद भी राशन नहीं मिल रहा था। जबकि हमारे यहां मुफ्त में राशन घर तक पहुंचाया गया। शिक्षा मंत्री प्रेम साय सिंह ने कहा कि पिछली सरकार ने केवल तिहार मनाया। हम योजना का लाभ किसानों और आम लोगों तक पहुंचा रहे हैं।

भाजपा सरकार जाे कार्य 15 वर्ष के कार्यकाल में नहीं कर सकी, कांग्रेस ने 2 वर्ष में किया: कमरो
सविप्र उपाध्यक्ष और विधायक गुलाब कमरो ने नागपुर में नवीन काॅलेज की स्थापना कराने की मांग की। कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने जो दो साल में किया है, वह भाजपा 15 साल में नहीं कर पाई। विधायक डाॅ. विनय जायसवाल ने कहा भूपेश सरकार बनते ही किसानों की समस्या का समाधान करने में जुट गई। पूरे छत्तीसगढ़ में इंग्लिश मीडियम हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल का तोहफा दे दिया। उद्यानिकी कॉलेज के स्थापना की मांग सीएम से की है। संसदीय सचिव अम्बिका सिंहदेव ने कुमार साहब के नाम पर एग्रीकल्चर काॅलेज का नाम रखने पर आभार व्यक्त किया।

सरकार की गोबर से 4 सौ करोड़ रुपए की खाद बनाकर एक हजार करोड़ में बेचने की योजना
कृषि मंत्री रविंद्र चौबे ने कहा कृषि काॅलेज के उद्घाटन करने का सौभाग्य मुझे मिला है। इस समय प्रदेश में साढ़े 7 हजार छात्र पढ़ रहे हैं। कुमार साहब के साथ 5 कार्यकाल में काम करने का अनुभव मिला। पहले साल किसानों का 10 हजार करोड़ कर्ज माफ किया। प्रदेश में 1 लाख 10 हजार करोड़ का ऐतिहासिक बजट है। गोधन न्याय योजना का घुघरा में उद्घाटन किया। इससे 400 करोड़ की जैविक खाद बनेगी। जो बाजार में 1000 हजार करोड़ की बिकेगी। इससे ग्रामीणों की आर्थिक स्थित सुधरेगी। केवीके से दूध प्रोसेसिंग करने के तैयारी है।

राज्य के हिस्से की राशि जल्द उपलब्ध कराएंगे
अब सरकार को दो साल बचे हैं और आपने पूर्व में बैकुंठपुर ब्लाॅक में पटना को तहसील बनाने की घोषणा को अब तक पूरा नहीं किया है। मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने इस सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि दो नहीं अभी तीन साल का समय है। वहीं चिरमिरी नागपुर हॉल्ट लाइन के लिए राज्य के हिस्से की राशि उपलब्ध नहीं करने के सवाल पर कहा अभी समय है इसे भी करेंगे। किसानों के रकबा घटाने के संबंध में कहा कि धान का रकबा इस साल बढ़ा है।

विद्यार्थियों को अंबिकापुर व रायपुर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा
एग्रीकल्चर कॉलेज में पढ़ाई और शोध होगा। यहां हाईटेक कॉलेज भवन के साथ सर्व सुविधायुक्त आडिटोरियम है। कई सालों के प्रयास के बाद कॉलेज को खुद का भवन मिल गया है। भवन का निर्माण इंदिरा गांधी कृषि विश्वविद्यालय की तकनीकी शाखा की निगरानी में कराया गया है। बड़ा फायदा यह होगा कि जिले में पीएटी क्लियर करने वाले छात्र यहां रहकर पढ़ सकेंगे। इसके लिए उन्हें अब अंबिकापुर या रायपुर नहीं जाना होगा।

120 इंच की स्क्रीन दिल्ली से मंगाई गई
कॉलेज में कैंटिन, मेस की सुविधा है। स्मार्ट क्लास रूम में लगा 120 इंच का स्क्रीन दिल्ली से मंगाया गया है। इसमें दो सौ छात्र व स्टाफ एक साथ क्लासरूम में शामिल होकर अध्ययन कर सकते हैं। कॉलेज में नर्सरी, सामने गार्डन के साथ रिसर्च सेंटर में पैथोलॉजी व स्वायल टेस्टिंग के लिए अलग-अलग लैब बनाई गई है, जिसका फायदा एग्रीकल्चर से जुड़ने वाले छात्रों को मिलेगा।

