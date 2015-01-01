पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंधविश्वास:कॉलेज में प्रिंसिपल ने आधी रात तांत्रिकों से 35 लीटर तेल से 12 सौ दीपक जलाकर कराया तंत्र-मंत्र, वशीकरण के लिए पूजा कराने का आरोप

राजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • प्राचार्य ने कहा- छात्र और स्टाफ भी था साथ, दिवाली व गोवर्धन की पूजा की गई, तंत्र के नाम पर फैला रहे दहशत

बलरामपुर जिले के राजपुर शासकीय कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल पर वहां के कर्मचारियों ने आरोप लगाया है कि गोवर्धन पूजा की रात तांत्रिक बुलाकर काॅलेज कैंपस में तंत्र मंत्र कराया गया है। विद्यार्थियों और कर्मचारियों ने कलेक्टर के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंप जांच की मांग करते हुए प्राचार्य के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की मांग की है। विद्यार्थियों ने अनुविभागीय अधिकारी आरएस लाल को ज्ञापन में कहा है कि कॉलेज के प्राचार्य बीके गर्ग ने कॉलेज कैंपस में गोवर्धन पूजा की रात दो तांत्रिक बुलाकर तंत्र -मंत्र कर संदिग्ध रूप से पूजा-अर्चना कराई है। इसके बाद कॉलेज परिसर में आश्चर्यजनक पदार्थ व संदिग्ध वस्त्र भी पाए गए हैं। कहा गया है कि कॉलेज के प्राचार्य द्वारा हमेशा ही कोई ना कोई विवादित कार्य किया जाता है। जिससे कॉलेज के स्टाफ व छात्रों में भय का माहौल निर्मित है। काॅलेज के जनभागीदारी अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र कुमार मिश्रा ने भी इसी को लेकर एक और ज्ञापन सौंपा है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि कॉलेज के प्राचार्य ने 15 नवम्बर और 18 नवम्बर को तांत्रिकों को बुलाकर संदिग्ध पूजा पाठ कराया है। कहा गया है कि वे कर्मचारियों को अपने वश में करने के लिए तांत्रिक अनुष्ठान कराए हैं। इसके लिए हजारों बार मंत्रों का जप कराया गया है। 12 सौ दीपक जलाए गए हैं। जिसमें 35 लीटर तेल लगने का दावा ज्ञापन में किया गया है। ज्ञापन सौंपने के दौरान अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य आर्यन जायसवाल, आशीष सोनी, अंकित अग्रवाल, आयुष जायसवाल, प्रियांशु सिंह, रजत सोनी, मयंक कश्यप आदि उपस्थित थे।

दीपावली की पूजा की गई: प्रिंसिपल बीके गर्ग का कहना है कि दीपावली के दिन पूजा पाठ किया गया। दूसरे दिन भी गोवर्धन पूजा के दिन पूजा पाठ गोबर के दीपक से किया गया। जिसे कर्मचारियों ने ही बनाया था। पूजा में अंबिकापुर के दो सन्त आए थे। कार्यक्रम में विलंब हुआ इसलिए ज्यादा रात हो गई। छात्रों और कर्मचारी भी तब मौजूद थे। उनका सहयोग था। जनभागीदारी अध्यक्ष मिश्रा कल ही मेरे चेम्बर में आकर दुर्व्यवहार करने में उतारू हो गए थे। लोगों को तन्त्र मंत्र के नाम पर जानबूझकर दहशत में डाला जा रहा है।

प्राचार्य पर की जाए कड़ी कार्रवाई
"प्राचार्य के द्वारा गोवर्धन पूजा की रात तांत्रिक बुलाकर कॉलेज कैंपस में पूजा-पाठ कराया गया है। विद्यार्थियों ने अनुविभागीय अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंप जांच कराते हुए प्राचार्य के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्यवाही की मांग की है।"
-आर्यन जायसवाल, प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य,अभाविप

जांच कराई जा रही: एसडीएम
"छात्रों ने काॅलेज में तांत्रिकों से तांत्रिक अनुष्ठान कराने का आरोप लगाया है। इस पर जांच कराई जाएगी।"
-आरएस लाल, एसडीएम, राजपुर

