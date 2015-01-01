पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व:छग और झारखंड की सीमा पर स्थित कन्हर नदी में व्रतियों ने एक साथ दोनों किनारों पर डूबते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

अंबिकापुर/ रामानुजगंज2 दिन पहले
  • खुशहाली व कोरोना के अंत के लिए सूर्य देव से की प्रार्थना
  • इस बार छठ पर्व पर भी कोरोना का असर दिखाई दिया, लोगों ने घरों में पूजा-अर्चना की

छत्तीसगढ़ और झारखंड की सीमा पर स्थित कन्हर नदी में हजारों की संख्या में छठ व्रतियों ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। कन्हर नदी की एक ओर छत्तीसगढ़ में हो रहे छठ व्रत की रौनक देखने को मिल रही थी तो नदी के दूसरी ओर झारखंड के ग्राम गोदरमाना की भी छठ की रौनक अद्भुत है। अर्घ्य देने के दौरान व्रतियों ने जहां परिवार की खुशहाली की कामना की तो कोरोना के अंत की कामना सूर्य देव से की। इस मौके पर विधायक बृहस्पत सिंह एवं नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष रमन अग्रवाल सहित नगर के विभिन्न समाजसेवी संस्थाओं के लोग व्रतियों के स्वागत किया एवं प्रसाद वितरण में लगे रहे। जनप्रतिनिधियों ने मास्क का भी वितरण इस दौरान किया। रामानुजगंज में छठ पर्व की दशकों से छठ पर्व की अद्भुत छटा देखने को मिलती है। छठ पर्व को लेकर पूरा नगर चार दिनों तक भक्ति के सागर में डूब गया है। नहाए खाए से प्रारंभ हुए इस पर्व के तीसरे दिन अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं का जनसैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। स्थिति ऐसी हो गई कि रेस्ट हाउस रोड में बार-बार जाम लगा। छठ घाट में नवयुवक दुर्गा पूजा संघ पीपल चौक में राम मंदिर घाट की सजावट एवं व्रतियों के सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए अन्य व्यवस्थाएं की गई। नगर पंचायत के द्वारा भी साफ सफाई एवं नदी तक पहुंच मार्ग की भी व्यवस्था की गई।

इस बार दुकान नहीं लगा पाए व्यापारी
श्रद्धालुओं का उत्साह चरम पर था। छोटे दुकानदार जो वर्ष भर छठ पर्व के इंतजार में रहते हैं वे नदी में दुकान लगाएंगे पर प्रशासन के आदेश के बाद नहीं लगा पाए। इससे मायूसी उनके चेहरे पर देखी जा रही थी। सैकड़ों छोटे दुकानदार बहुत ही मायूस एवं अवसाद में दिखे। सुबह से हो रही बारिश ने श्रद्धालुओं की चिंताएं बढ़ा दी थी। लेकिन दिन भर मौसम खुल गया। 2 दिन पूर्व जो नदी का जलस्तर कुछ बढ़ा था, वह भी सामान्य हो गया था।

स्विमिंग पूल में की सामूहिक पूजा
कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के साथ धार्मिक अनुष्ठान पूरे किए जा रहे हैं। ऐसा ही छठ पूजा के अवसर पर अनोखा आयोजन किया गया। अंबिकापुर के नेहरू नगर डिगमा निवासी विजय सोनी ने अपने फार्म हाउस में बने स्विमिंग पूल को खाली कर उसमें शुद्ध पानी भरकर पूजा अर्चना के लिए लोगों को आमंत्रित किया। इस दौरान मोहल्ले की महिलाओं ने एकत्र होकर स्विमिंग पूल से भगवान सूर्य की पूजा अर्चना की। इसके साथ ही डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया।

