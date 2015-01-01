पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहूर्त:16 से खरमास, संक्रांति तक नहीं होंगे शुभ काम

  • खरमास के महीने में भगवान विष्णु की करें आराधना, अर्जित करें पुण्य

खरमास 16 दिसंबर से शुरू हो रहा है। अब एक माह तक कोई शुभ काम खासतौर से विवाह और घर खरीदने संबंधी कार्य नहीं किए जा सकेंगे। खरमास बुधवार से शुरू होकर 14 जनवरी में मकर संक्रांति तक रहेगा। दिसम्बर में अंतिम विवाह मुहूर्त शुक्रवार को था। जिले में इस दिन बड़ी संख्या में वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम हुए। जिला मुख्यालय में सीएम भूपेश बघेल के आगमन से बारात कार्यक्रम सादगी से हुए।  अब आज से 14 जनवरी तक न तो घरों में शहनाई बजेगी और न ही कोई शुभ कार्य होगा। भठ्ठीपारा के पं. उमेश शर्मा ने बताया कि रविवार को सूर्य के धनु राशि में प्रवेश करते ही खरमास या मलमास शुरू हो गया। इस अवधि में विवाह, गृह प्रवेश, नया वाहन खरीदना, मुंडन जैसे शुभ कार्यों पर एक माह के लिए प्रतिबंध लग जाता है। 14 जनवरी को सूर्य के मकर राशि में प्रवेश करने के साथ ही यह समाप्त हो जाएगा। वैदिक ज्योतिष में गुरु को समस्त शुभ कार्यों का प्रतिनिधि ग्रह माना गया है। सूर्य जब गुरु की राशि धनु और मीन में प्रवेश करते हैं तो इससे गुरु निस्तेज हो जाते हैं। उनका प्रभाव खत्म हो जाता है। शुभ कार्यों के लिए गुरु का पूर्ण बली अवस्था में होना जरूरी है। इस माह विवाह तो बिल्कुल नहीं किए जाते क्योंकि इसके लिए सूर्य और गुरु दोनों को मजबूत होना चाहिए। वहीं चिरमिरी आजाद नगर के पंडित रामप्रवेश तिवारी ने बताया कि सूर्य धनु राशि में प्रवेश करते हैं। तो इस अवधि को खरमास के नाम से जाना जाता है। इसे पौष मास भी कहा जाता है। खरमास में विशेष रूप से भगवान विष्णु की पूजा करनी चाहिए। किसी भी शुभ कार्य के लिए त्रिबल शुद्धि की आवश्यकता होती है। त्रिबल शुद्धि में सूर्य, चंद्रमा व बृहस्पति का बल देखा जाता है। खरमास में केवल दो का ही बल रह जाता है। इसमें सूर्य या बृहस्पति का बल समाप्त हो जाता है। इसलिए शुभ कार्य के लिए 14 जनवरी के बाद का समय शुभ व लाभकारी रहेगा। ज्योतिष विद् के अनुसार खरमास के महीने में भगवान विष्णु की आराधना करनी चाहिए। पीपल के वृक्ष में भगवान विष्णु का वास माना जाता है, लिहाजा पूरे महीने पीपल की पूजा करें, दीप जलाएं। इससे पुण्य लाभ होगा। ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार खरमास समाप्त होने के बाद शुभ मुहूर्त होंगे। तब शादी, बारात समेत अन्य मांगलिक कार्य किए जा सकेंगे। इस दौरान किए जाने वाले मांगलिक कार्य शुभ होते हैं।

