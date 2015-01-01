पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:मैनपाट को काॅमर्शियल हब बनाकर स्थानीय उत्पादों की ब्रांडिंग की जाएगी

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • खाद्य मंत्री अमरजीत भगत विद्युत चाक वितरण कार्यक्रम में हुए शामिल

खाद्य नागरिक आपूर्ति व उवभोक्ता संरक्षण मंत्री अमरजीत भगत मैनपाट के कमलेश्वर पुर स्थित शबरी एम्पोरियम के पास हस्त शिल्प विकास बोर्ड द्वारा आयोजित विद्युत चाक वितरण कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए। इस दौरान 50 कुंभकारों को विद्युत चाक बांटा गया। इसके साथ ही ग्राम केसर में 10 लाख से बनने वाले मांझी समुदाय के सामुदायिक भवन का भूमिपूजन किया गया। अमरजीत भगत ने कहा कि पाट क्षेत्र ऊंचे स्थान को कहा जाता है और ऐसे ही ऊंचे स्थान पर मैनपाट स्थित है। मैनपाट अपनी भौगोलिक स्थिति के अनुसार विकास की ऊंचाई को प्राप्त करेगा। पर्यटन विकास के लिए यहां ट्राईवल विलेज का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। आने वाले पर्यटकों को ठहरने उत्तम व्यवस्था होगी। इसके साथ ही मैनपाट के सभी पर्यटन प्वाइंट पर कल्चरल प्रोग्राम का आयोजन होगा, जिससे पर्यटक आकर्षित होंगे और मैनपाट की रौनक बढ़ेगी। इन कल्चरल प्रोग्राम के लिए निर्धारित टिकट लगाए जाएंगे, जिससे स्थानीय लोगों को आय प्राप्त होगी। मैनपाट को कामर्शियल हब बनाकर स्थानीय उत्पादों की ब्राडिंग की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही यहां स्पीड मार्केट बनाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। इस मार्केट में मैनपाट में निर्मित समान उपलब्ध होंगे, जिसे बाहर से आने वाले पर्यटक स्मृति के रूप में खरीद कर साथ ले जाएंगे। इस काम में स्व-सहायता समूह की महिलाओं के जोड़ा जाएगा, जिससे एक बड़े तबके को रोजगार मिलेगा और आर्थिक रूप से सशक्त होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि सरगुजा में आदिवासी संस्कृति की विशाल धरोहर है। इस धरोहर को जिंदा रखना होगा, नहीं तो धीरे-धीरे गांव की पहचान समाप्त हो जाएगी। संस्कृति को बचाने ग्राम उद्योग विभाग को बड़े पैमाने पर वाद्ययंत्र मांदर बनाने का जिम्मा दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद क्षेत्र के सांस्कृतिक समूहों को मांदर का वितरण भी किया जाएगा। इस दौरान ग्रामोद्योग विभाग के संचालक सुधाकर खलखों, जनपद अध्यक्ष उर्मिला खेस, उपाध्यक्ष आशा यादव, जिला पंचायत सदस्य सुनील बखला, जनपद सदस्य दूधनाथ यादव, तिलक बेहरा, अटल यादव, एसडीएम दीपिका नेताम सहित अन्य जनप्रतिनिधि, अधिकारी-कर्मचारी व ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

