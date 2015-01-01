पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:व्यापारी के घर से नौकरानी के नाबालिग पोते ने चुराए 4 लाख के जेवर, दो खरीदार सहित गिरफ्तार

  • बाबूपारा में व्यवसायी के घर में लाखों की चोरी के मामले में पुलिस ने किया आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार

शहर के बाबूपारा इलाके में करीब 24 दिन पहले एक व्यवसायी आशीष सरकार के सूने घर में हुई लाखों की चोरी के मामले में कोतवाली पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। व्यवसायी के घर में उसी की नौकरानी के पोते ने दिन में आराम से चोरी की। उसने पेचकस से दरवाजे की सिटकनी खोली और पूरे घर को खंगाल डाला। करीब 4 लाख सोने के जेवर व नगदी 10 हजार रुपए चोरी करने के बाद उसने आधे से भी कम कीमत 1 लाख 41 हजार में दो लोगों को बेच दी। इसके बारे में खुलासा तब हुआ जब चोरी के पैसे से वह अनाप-शनाप खर्च करने लगा और मुखबिर की सूचना पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने संदेह पर नाबालिग के हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की। पहले तो उसने इनकार किया लेकिन उसके खर्च के बारे में जानकारी लेनी शुरू की गई तो वह टूट गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि नाबालिग ने चोरी के 4 लाख कीमती सोने के जेवर शहर के ही दो दुकानदारों शशि सोनी व ज्ञान प्रकाश तिग्गा को करीब 1 लाख 41 हजार रुपए में बेच दिया था। पुलिस ने दोनों खरीदारों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से चोरी गए सोने के जेवर जब्त कर लिए हैं। खरीदारों ने जेवर को अभी गलाया नहीं था जिससे उसकी पहचान भी हो गई है।

दिन में पेचकस से दरवाजे की कुंडी खोलकर घर में घुसा था नाबालिग
आशीष सरकार नवरात्र में पूरे परिवार के साथ अपने रिश्तेदार के यहां कोरिया जिला चले गए थे। इससे बाबूपारा स्थित उनके घर में कोई नहीं था। घर की देखरेख के लिए उन्होंने अपने मित्र पूर्व पार्षद जीवन यादव को चाबी दे दी थी। पूर्व पार्षद रात में रोज करीब 9 बजे पहुंचते थे और यहीं सोते थे। दिन में यहां कोई नहीं रहता था। पुलिस ने बताया कि नाबालिग को इसके बारे में पता था इसलिए उसने दिन में चोरी की योजना बनाई और सफल भी रहा। वह दरवाजे की कुंडी को पेचकस से खोलकर अंदर घुसा। 27 अक्टूबर की रात जब पार्षद सोने गए तो चोरी के बारे में पता चला।

व्यवसायी के घर के कैंपस में बने एक कमरे में दादी के साथ रहता है नाबालिग
पुलिस ने बताया कि नाबालिग की मां नहीं है। वह अपनी दादी व पिता के साथ रहता है। दादी बाबूपारा निवासी व्यवसायी आशीष सरकार के यहां घर में काम करती है। व्यवसायी ने इनके रहने के लिए अपने कैंपस में बने एक कमरे को दे दिया है। इसी कमरे में नाबालिग अपनी दादी व पिता के साथ रहता है। इसके अलावा इनके कुछ रिश्तेदार भी साथ में रहते हैं। पुलिस को चोरी के मामले में इन पर पहले से शक था। इसके बाद पुलिस ने सुरागों से कड़ियां जोड़ी तो आरोपी तक आसानी से पहुंच गई। पुलिस के अनुसार संदेहियों पर नजर रखने के लिए मुखबिर लगा रखे थे।

नकली छोड़ कर सोने के जेवर व कैश ले गया था नाबालिग
व्यवसायी के घर में दादी के साथ नाबालिग भी आता-जाता रहता था। इससे घर के बारे में उसे पूरी जानकारी थी। उसने आलमारी में रखे सोने के जेवर व नगद 10 हजार रुपए ही चुराए। सोने जैसे दिखने वाले नकली जेवर उसने छोड़ दिया था। चांदी के जेवर भी चोरी होने की बात सामने आई थी लेकिन नाबालिग ने पूछताछ में इससे इनकार कर दिया है। चांदी के जेवर बरामद भी नहीं हुए है। उसने सोने के जेवर बेचने के बाद इससे मिली राशि अपने शौक पूरा करने में खर्च कर दिए थे। उसने महंगे कपड़े, जूते सहित फैशन के सामान की खरीददारी की थी।
दाेनों खरीदारों से सोने के जेवर पुलिस ने किए हैं बरामद
पुलिस ने बताया कि ज्ञान प्रकाश तिग्गा व शशी सोनी की महामाया चौक के पास ज्वेलरी की अलग-अलग दुकान है। नाबालिग यहीं जाकर चोरी का जेवर बेचा था। नाबालिग की निशानदेही पर शशी सोनी की दुकान और ज्ञान प्रकाश तिग्गा से चोरी के जेवर बरामद किए हैं। नाबालिग के पास से चोरी की एक अंगूठी व 25 सौ रुपए बरामद किए हैं।

