मांग:स्कूलपारा में डेढ़ करोड़ से बन रहे मंगल भवन का काम अटका, शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स बनाने की मांग

बैकुंठपुर16 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर और संसदीय सचिव अम्बिका सिंहदेव से भी लोगों ने मांग की

हाइवे के किनारे स्कूलपारा में डेढ़ करोड़ से रियासत काल में बने डब्बा क्वार्टर को तोड़ कर मंगल भवन निर्माण की नींव रखने से पहले ही विवाद शुरू हो गया है। शहर के कुछ लोगों की मांग है कि वहां शॉपिंग कॉम्लेक्स बनाया जाए, जिससे शहर का विस्तार हो। इसके लिए कलेक्टर और संसदीय सचिव अम्बिका सिंहदेव से भी लोगों ने मांग की है, जबकि मंगल भवन निर्माण के लिए 1 करोड़ 47 लाख की स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद टेंडर समेत अन्य प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है। यहां बता दें कि वैवाहिक सीजन में स्कूलपारा में संचालित शासकीय स्कूल में 2-3 माह तक स्थाई टेंट लगा दिया जाता है, जिससे पढ़ाई व स्पोर्टस एक्टिविटी पूरी तरह से बंद हो जाती है। खिलाड़ियों द्वारा लगातार यह मांग की जा रही थी कि आसपास मंगल भवन होता, वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान मैदान खाली रहता है। इससे खिलाड़ियों को खेल एक्टिविटी के लिए परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता। खिलाड़ियों की समस्या के समाधान के लिए ही स्कूलपारा मंगल भवन निर्माण कराने की योजना नपा अध्यक्ष अशोक जायसवाल ने तैयार करा शासन को भेजा था। अब जबकि स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद निर्माण कार्य शुरू होने ही वाला था कि शहर के कुछ लोगों ने कलेक्टर और संसदीय सचिव से मंगल भवन के स्थान पर शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स निर्माण कराने की मांग कर दी। तर्क यह दिया जा रहा है कि इससे शहर का विस्तार होगा और रोजगार के साधन बढ़ेंगे। फिलहाल मामला अब जिला प्रशासन और संसदीय सचिव के पाले में है।

आगे की कार्रवाई प्रशासन पर निर्भर
नपा अध्यक्ष अशोक जायसवाल ने बताया कि कुछ लोगों ने शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स बनवाने की मांग की है, लेकिन वहां बाहर की ओर शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स और अंदर मंगल भवन दोनों ही बन सकता है। इसके अलावा आगे की कार्रवाई जिला प्रशासन के दिशा-निर्देश पर होगी।

