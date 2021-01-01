पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:रिंग रोड के कई काम अधूरे फिर भी ठेकेदार को एस्टीमेट से 23.48 करोड़ रुपए अधिक का कर दिया भुगतान

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • आरटीआई से प्राप्त कागजात के आधार पर कोतवाली पुलिस को 4000 पेज सौंपकर की गई शिकायत

अंबिकापुर में बनी रिंग रोड में करोड़ों के घोटाले का खुलासा आरटीआई से मिले दस्तावेजों से हुआ है। जिन कार्यों के नाम पर ठेकेदार को करोड़ों रुपए दिए गए हैं, वह पूरे ही नहीं हुए। आरटीआई कार्यकर्त्ता डीके सोनी ने अफसरों के खिलाफ 4000 पन्ने का दस्तावेज व आवेदन कोतवाली पुलिस को दिया है। रिंग रोड में घोटाला, गड़बड़ी, फर्जीवाड़ा करने काफी घटिया एवं गुणवत्ता विहीन इस्टीमेट एवं ड्राइंग डिजाइन के विपरीत तथा वर्क आर्डर आदेश से ज्यादा राशि का भुगतान करने तथा सरकारी पैसे का गबन करने का अपराध करने के संबंध में ठेकेदार एवं अधिकारियों के विरुद्ध केस दर्ज करने की मांग की गई है। रिंग रोड का कार्य श्री किशन एवं कंपनी शांति नगर रायपुर को निर्माण के लिए वर्क आर्डर जारी किया गया था। जिसमें 10.808 किमी रोड निर्माण करना था। वर्क आर्डर 70 लाख का था, लेकिन कंपनी को करीब 94 करोड़ का भुगतान किया गया है।

ड्राइंग डिजाइन के आधार पर नहीं किया गया काम
कार्य श्री किशन एंड कंपनी को दिया गया है लेकिन कंपनी के द्वारा स्वयं कार्य न करके उक्त रिंग रोड को पेटी कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पर सूरजपुर के ठेकेदार शंकर अग्रवाल प्रो जगदंबा कंस्ट्रक्शन को दे दिया गया है जिसके कारण भी कार्य काफी घटिया स्तर का कराया गया है, जो ड्राइंग्स डिजाइन स्वीकृत हुई थी उसके अनुसार कार्य नहीं किया गया है। ठेकेदारों को कुल 94,08,56,752 करोड का भुगतान किया जा चुका है जबकि वर्क आर्डर 70,60,06,250 रुपए का स्वीकृत किया गया था और भुगतान 94,08,56,752 करोड़ रुपए का कर दिया गया जो कि 23,48,50,502 रुपए का अधिक भुगतान अधिकारियों से मिलीभगत किया गया है।

नहीं लगाई मूर्ति, सीमेंट आर्ट भी नहीं, लाइट पड़ी है बंद
रिंग रोड में 5 मूर्ति, 5-7 फीट की, तथा 120 मूर्ति 2-5 फीट की लगाने का प्रावधान था लेकिन एक भी मूर्ति कहीं भी नहीं लगाई। 1.5 किलोमीटर में सीमेंट आर्ट का भी काम करना था। रिंग रोड में लगे लाइट के लिए करोड़ों रुपए का प्रावधान दिया गया है और 2 वर्ष की गारंटी का भी प्रावधान है, लेकिन घटिया लाइट लगाई है। बहुत सी लाइट अभी भी नहीं जलती हैं। सात जगह ट्रैफिक सिग्नल के लिए 93 लाख 80 हजार रुपए का प्रावधान दिया गया है। वह भी कई जगह खराब पड़े हैं।

निर्माण में इन गड़बड़ियां के लगाए हैं आरोप

  • ठेकेदार द्वारा रिंग रोड के दोनों तरफ 3.5-3.5 फीट का फुटपाथ बनाना था मौके पर नहीं बनाया गया है।
  • नाली के ऊपर फुटपाथ दिखाया गया है जबकि ड्राइंग डिजाइन में नाली अलग है।
  • इस्टीमेट के अनुसार सड़क नहीं बनाई गई है जिसके कारण गाड़ी चलने पर लहरा रही है।
  • 8 कल्वर्ट बॉक्स, 9 बड़े जंक्शन, 20 छोटे जंक्शन बनाने थे, जो नहीं बनाए।
  • फर्जी तरीके से मेजरमेंट बुक भरा गया है। उसमें अधिकारी का हस्ताक्षर नहीं है।
  • वायर के लिए पाइप लाइन बिछाना था, जो नहीं किया गया।
  • पोर्टेबल बैरिकेड लगाना था, जिसे ठेकेदार ने नहीं लगाया है।
  • 10 बड़े बोर्ड साइन तथा 455 छोटे साइन बोर्ड लगाना था, लेकिन नहीं लगाए गए।
  • पाइप डक्ट और क्रॉस नाली नहीं बनाई गई।
  • स्टील रेलिंग बनानी थी, लेकिन नहीं बनाई गई।

डीपीआर देखकर कर रहे शिकायत, वे काम टेंडर में नहीं हैं
छत्तीसगढ़ सड़क विकास निगम लिमिटेड के सहायक परियोजना प्रबंधक अभिषेक विश्वकर्मा के अनुसार डीके सोनी की शिकायत पर सड़क की उच्च स्तरीय जांच हो चुकी है। वे डीपीआर को देखकर आरोप लगा रहे हैं जबकि जो काम डीपीआर में होना था वह टेंडर में शामिल नहीं था, इसलिए डीपीआर के मुताबिक काम नहीं हुआ, उसे वे गड़बड़ी बता रहे हैं। उनके द्वारा ठेकेदार को अधिक भुगतान करना बताया जा रहा है जबकि हमनें ठेकेदार को अधिक भुगतान नहीं किया है।

