तैयारी:पिल्खा पहाड़ को बनाएंगे मिनी जंगल सफारी

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिपं उपाध्यक्ष व सदस्य ने अधिकारियों के साथ किया दौरा, पहले चरण में फेंसिंग और जल संरक्षण पर जोर

पिल्खा पहाड़ को मिनी जंगल सफारी के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए यहां पर पर्यटन की दृष्टि से विकास कराते हुए सभी जरूरी व्यवस्थाएं करने की कोशिश की जाएगी। पहले चरण में पहाड़ के चारों ओर फेंसिंग व जल संरक्षण का काम होगा। ताकि जंगली जानवरों को उनके क्षेत्र में ही भोजन उपलब्ध हो सके। इसके अगले चरण में एडवेंचर से संबंधित सुविधाओं को बढ़ाया जाएगा। इस संबंध में गुरुवार को जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष राकेश गुप्ता और सदस्य आदित्येश्वर शरण सिंहदेव ने वन विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ दौरा किया। मालूम हो कि पिल्खा पहाड़ को सफारी के रूप में विकसित करने की दिशा में लगातार प्रयास किया जा रहा है। जिला पंचायत सदस्य आदित्येश्वर शरण सिंह देव ने जनवरी में ही इस संबंध में वन विभाग के साथ चर्चा कर कार्ययोजना बनाई थी। इसके बाद कोरोना महामारी के कारण इस पर कुछ विराम लगा। लेकिन अब इस पर शीघ्र ही वन विभाग काम करेगा।

पर्यटकों के रुकने की व्यवस्था भी होगी
शहर के नजदीक बेहतर सुविधा विकसित करने लिए की जा रही इस पहल के संबंध में डीएफओ व जनप्रतिनिधियों ने स्थानीय निवासियों से भी चर्चा की। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि पिलखा पहाड़ के कौन-कौन से पॉइन्ट बेहद अहम हैं और उन्हें कैसे विकसित किया जा सकता है। लोगों के लिए रात्रि विश्राम की सुविधा विकसित करने की भी योजना बनाई। वहीं संपर्क मार्ग पर भी चर्चा की गई।

शहर के नजदीक ही पिकनिक स्पॉट बनाना उद्देश्य
जिला पंचायत सदस्य आदित्येश्वर शरण सिंह देव ने बताया कि हमारा उद्देश्य है कि शहर के नजदीक ही शहरवासियों के घूमने-फिरने के हिसाब से पिलखा पहाड़ को संरक्षित कर पिकनिक स्पाट बनाया जाए। यहां अन्य जंगली जानवरों को लाकर सफारी के छोटे रूप में इसे विकसित करें।

