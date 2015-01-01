पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में मितानिन बहनों का योगदान ईश्वर का वरदान, जिलेभर की मितानिनें सम्मानित

मनेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • जिलेभर की पंचायतों में सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन कर मितानिनों को किया सम्मानित

सोमवार को मितानिन दिवस पर सविप्रा उपाध्यक्ष (राज्यमंत्री) और भरतपुर- सोनहत विधायक गुलाब कमरो ने मितानिन बहनों को साड़ी व श्रीफल भेंटकर उनका सम्मान किया। विधायक ने जनपद सभाकक्ष मनेंद्रगढ़, नगर पंचायत खोंगापानी, ग्राम पंचायत घुटरा व डुगला में पहुंचकर मितानिन बहनों को सम्मानित किया। मितानिनों का सम्मान करते हुए विधायक कमरो ने कहा कि आप सभी के परिश्रम से स्वास्थ्य की प्राथमिक सुविधाओं का लाभ जरूरतमंदों को प्राप्त हो रहा है। आप सभी का सम्मान हमारी प्राथमिकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में मितानिन बहनों का योगदान ईश्वर का वरदान है, उनके समर्पण भाव से ही आज क्षेत्र का भविष्य सुरक्षित व स्वस्थ है। वहीं जनपद अध्यक्ष डॉ. विनय शंकर सिंह ने कहा कि मितानिन बहनों का सम्मान करके हम अपने आपको सम्मानित महसूस कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मितानिन बहनें नि:स्वार्थ भाव से गर्भवती महिलाओं और शिशु की देखभाल करती हैं। इनकी सेवाएं प्रशंसनीय हैं। जनपद सभाकक्ष में जिला पंचायत सभापति ऊषा सिंह, एसडीएम नयनतारा तोमर, नपा उपाध्यक्ष कृष्णमुरारी तिवारी, जिला महामंत्री रामनरेश पटेल, जनपद सदस्य लक्ष्मी सिंह, सरपंच डुगला, केंवटी, डिहुली, बिरौरीडांड़ सहित रोजगार सहायक, सचिव एवं ग्राम पंचायत घुटरा में मितानिन बहनों के सम्मान समारोह पर सरपंच सुशीला बाई, बाबूराम, सुनील राय सहित मितानिन बहनें व ग्रामीण जनप्रतिनिधि उपस्थित रहे।

