सुविधा:जन चौपाल में विधायक ने लोगों की समस्याएं सुनी, मौके पर निराकरण

मनेंद्रगढ़2 दिन पहले
सरगुजा विकास प्राधिकरण के उपाध्यक्ष राज्यमंत्री दर्जा प्राप्त भरतपुर-सोनहत विधायक गुलाब कमरो शुक्रवार को विधानसभा क्षेत्र के दौरे पर रहे। इस दौरान उन्होंने लगभग 40 लाख के विभिन्न निर्माण कार्यों का भूमि पूजन किया। विधायक कमरो ने 15 लाख 41 हजार की लागत से केल्हारी हाट बाजार शेड निर्माण कार्य का भूमि पूजन किया। इसी प्रकार ग्राम पंचायत केलुवा श्रीरामपुर में डेढ़ लाख की लागत से शेड निर्माण, ग्राम पंचायत घाघरा में 8 लाख की लागत से राशन दुकान, ग्राम पंचायत पसौरी में 8 लाख की लागत से पीडीएस भवन तथा बुलाकीटोला में 6 लाख 50 हजार की लागत से शेड निर्माण व सीसी सड़क निर्माण कार्य का भूमि पूजन किया। सविप्रा उपाध्यक्ष ने केल्हारी क्षेत्र के दौरे के दौरान ग्राम पंचायत डोड़की में जन चौपाल लगाकर केल्हारी क्षेत्र में हो रहे विकास कार्यों व शासन की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी दी। विधायक ने ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं को भी सुना और कई समस्याओ का मौके पर ही निराकरण किया। इस दौरान तहसीलदार उत्तम रजक, केल्हारी तहसीलदार राममिलन शर्मा, जनपद अध्यक्ष डॉ. विनय शंकर सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष राजेश साहू, जनपद सदस्य रोशन सिंह, मकसूद आलम, जिला महामंत्री अधिवक्ता रामनरेश पटेल, एल्डरमेन राजा पांडेय, डोड़की सरपंच रजनी, बुलाकीटोला उप सरपंच विमल हितकर सहित ग्रामीण जनप्रतिनिधि उपस्थित रहे।

