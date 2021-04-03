पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांव में दहशत:महिला सरपंच से नक्सलियों ने मांगी 10 लाख की लेवी

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सरपंच को पैर काटने की दी धमकी

बलरामपुर जिले के झारखंड से लगे कुसमी ब्लाॅक के खुजरिहाडीह पंचायत की महिला सरपंच से नक्सलियों ने संगठन के लिए दस लाख रुपए की मांग की है और कहा है कि पैसे नहीं देने पर छह इंच छोटा कर दिया जाएगा। इसकी रिपोर्ट चांदो पुलिस थाना में दी गई है। पुलिस केस दर्ज कर जांच में जुटी है। संगीता पैकरा पंचायत की सरपंच हैं और उनके पति महाप्रसाद स्कूल में कर्मचारी हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 2 फ़रवरी की सुबह उठे तो दरवाजा में धमकी भरा पत्र मिला, जिसमें लिखा है कि पंचायत में मनमानी काम करा रहे हो और अब तक संगठन को कभी पैसा नहीं दिए हो। अगर दस लाख नहीं देते हो तो छह इंच छोटा कर दिया जाएगा। इस पत्र में नक्सलियों ने शंख कोयला ज़ोनल कमेटी लिखा है। वहीं पंचायत से झारखंड बार्डर की दूरी महज 15 किलोमीटर है। बार्डर में ही शंख नदी है और नक्सलियों ने नदी के आधार पर ज़ोनल कमेटी बनाकर अपने इलाके का बंटवारा किया है और इस पत्र को नक्सलियों द्वारा लेवी वसूली के रूप में देखा जा रहा है। वहीं इस घटना से गांव में दहशत है और सरपंच के परिजनों का कहना है कि डर से वे रात में सो नहीं पा रहे हैं।

पुलिस कर रही जांच
एसपी रामकृष्ण साहू का कहना है कि धमकी भरा पत्र मिला है लेकिन वह नक्सलियों के नाम पर गांव के ही सरपंच के विरोधियों ने दिया है, ऐसी आशंका है, सरपंच के खिलाफ वहां के रोजगार सहायक ने ही पहले शिकायत किया था। पुलिस जांच कर रही है, अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ अपराध दर्ज किया गया है।

