मनेंद्रगढ़ एसबीआई शाखा का मामला:लापरवाह बैंक अफसरों ने बगैर आवेदन मिले लोन मंजूर किया, 60 हजार रुपए पार

मनेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • शिकायत के बाद भी सुनवाई नहीं

क्षेत्र के मनेंद्रगढ़ निवासी कमलेश प्रसाद मिश्रा पिता शिवभोला मिश्रा ने बताया कि उसका एसबीअाई शाखा मनेंद्रगढ़ में खाता है। इसमें मोबाइल बैंकिंग, योनो बैंकिंग और चेकबुक सुविधा चालू थी। बताया कि 19 मार्च 2020 को उसके मोबाइल पर उसके खाते से 60 हजार रुपए लोन का मैसेज आया। जबकि उसने लोन के लिए आवेदन ही नहीं किया । उसके फोन पर ओटीपी भी नहीं आई। इस पर 20 मार्च को लोन के संबंध में बैंक पता करने गया। जहां बताया गया कि उसने इंटरनेट बैंकिंग से लोन लिया है। इसके चलते 19 को उसके खाते में 60 हजार भेजने के बाद निकासी हुए हैं। इस पर उसने बैंक में धोखाधड़ी की लिखित सूचना दी। बैंक वालों ने कहा कि साइबर डिपार्टमेंट में इसे भेजेंगे, लेकिन आज तक कुछ पता नहीं चला है। बताया कि 20 मार्च को ही मनेंद्रगढ़ थाने में भी लिखित शिकायत की गई। इसके 4 माह में कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो एक पत्र एसबीआई मनेंद्रगढ़ को पुन: भेजा, जिसका भी अब तक कोई जवाब नहीं मिला है। इसके बाद 17 अक्टूबर 2020 को सूचना के अधिकार के तहत जनसूचना अधिकारी एसबीआई मनेंद्रगढ़ से जानकारी चाही। वहां से भी 3 माह बाद भी कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। इससे पीड़ित काफी परेशान है। उसने मामले में बैंककर्मियों पर लापरवाही और गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

एक्सपर्ट से कराई जा रही है जांच: प्रबंधक
एसबीआई मनेंद्रगढ़ के शाखा प्रबंधक एसके प्रधान का कहना है कि इस तरह का पहला केस सामने आया है। जिसमें एक्सपर्ट से जांच कराई जा रही है।

