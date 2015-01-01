पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही से गई श्रमिक की जान:नाॅन टेक्निकल कर्मचारी काे सुरक्षा की जांच करने खदान में भेजा, दबने से चली गई जान

बैकुंठपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • चरचा में नए फेस से कोयला प्रोडक्शन की थी तैयारी

एसईसीएल के चरचा वेस्ट कोयला खदान में सुरक्षा जांच के दौरान साइड फॉल होने से ड्रेसर की मौत हो गई। 52 वर्षीय ड्रेसर विफलराम एक लंबे रॉड के सहारे नए फेस में कोयला प्रोडक्शन शुरू करने से पहले खतरे की जांच करने गया हुआ था। हादसा शनिवार दोपहर साढ़े 12 से 1 बजे के बीच होना बताया गया है। एसईसीएल की सुरक्षा जांच टीम ने हादसे वाली फेस को सील कर दिया है। अब रविवार को बिलासपुर डीजीएमएस की टीम आगे की जांच करेगी। हादसे को लेकर बड़ी लापरवाही यह बताई जा रही है वीटीसी किए हुए नॉन टेक्निकल श्रमिक को माइंस में सुरक्षा से संबधित जांच की पहली जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई थी, जबकि नए फेस में जांच के दौरान माइनिंग सरदार या ओवरमैन को साथ जाना चाहिए था। हालांकि जिम्मेदार अफसर जांच की बात कहकर अब मामले से पल्ला झाड़ रहे है। बता दें कि एसईसीएल अंडर ग्राउंड माइंस चरचा वेस्ट आरओ में नए फेस से कोयला प्रोडक्शन करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इसी बीच शनिवार को हादसा हो गया।

नए फेस की जांच के लिए एक्सपर्ट को जाना था साथ
नए फेस से कोयला प्रोडक्शन करने फेस की सीलिंग और गैलरी की जांच करने माइनिंग सरादर या ओवर मैन को ड्रेसर के साथ जाना होता है, लेकिन यहां ड्रेसर को अकेले ही जांच के लिए भेज दिया गया। माइंस के जानकारों ने बताया कि ड्रेसर सामान्य वीटीसी किया हुआ नॉन टेक्निकल श्रमिक होता है और नए फेस से कोयले का प्रोडक्शन के लिए फेस के जांच के लिए माइंस के एक्सपर्ट और अनुभवी अधिकारी को साथ होना चाहिए।

माइंस में ऐसा रेयर केस होता है: जीएम
जीएम वीएन सिंह ने बताया कि चरचा आरओ माइंस में फर्स्ट शिप्ट के दौरान साढ़े 12 से 1 बजे के बीच कोयले का बड़ा लेयर गिरने से श्रमिक की मौत हुई है। माइंस में एैसा रेयर केस होता है। जब ड्रेसर फेस में आगे की ओर जांच कर रहा है और फॉल पीछे की ओर से हो जाए।

डीजीएमएस की टीम बिलासपुर से जाएगी
घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर एसईसीएल जीएम समेत अन्य अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। मामला चरचा थाना में दर्ज होने के बाद मृतक के शव को पीएम के लिए जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया। इधर माइंस में दुर्घटना वाले जगह पर प्राथमिक जांच के लिए खान प्रबंधक, एरिया सेफ्टी आॅफिसर, माइनिंग सरदार पहुंचे। एसईसीएल के अफसर बता रहे हैं कि बिलासपुर से डीजीएमएस की टीम जांच करने के लिए आएगी।

फेस में अकेले जाने किसने कहा, जांच होगी
एरिया सेफ्टी मैनेजर प्रसन्ना चटर्जी ने बताया कि प्राथमिक जांच में यह जानकारी नहीं मिल पा रही है कि ड्रेसर फेस में अकेले कैसे पहुंचा। आगे की जांच बिलासपुर डीजीएमएस की टीम करेगी। इसके बाद दुर्घटना होने का कारण पता चल सकेगा।

