पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:गम्हरिया जलाशय में गड़बड़ी पर एसई समेत अफसरों को नोटिस

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बलरामपुर जिले के रामचंद्रपुर विकासखंड में गम्हरिया सिंचाई योजना में गड़बड़ी के मामले में तत्कालीन अधीक्षण अभियंता सहित संबंधित अधिकारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है। भास्कर की खबर पर अधिकारियों को नोटिस जारी हुई है। गड़बड़ी को लेकर जिन बिन्दुओं को उठाया था, कारण बताओ नोटिस में इसी का उल्लेख है। योजना में साइट पर एक फावड़ा भी नहीं चला है और छह करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर दिए गए हैं। रायपुर हेड ऑफिस से अधिकारियों को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा गया है। 2008 में इस योजना के लिए करीब 8 करोड़ की मंजूरी मिली थी। श्याम बरनई परियोजना मंडल द्वारा साढ़े पांच करोड़ रुपए जारी किए गए थे। नियमानुसार काम शुरू नहीं होने पर तीन साल में प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति निरस्त हो जाता लेकिन जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों द्वारा इसका ध्यान नहीं रखा गया। तकनीकी स्वीकृति साढ़े पांच करोड़ के एवज में करीब छह करोड़ रुपए मुख्य कार्य तथा मिट्टी कार्य कंक्रीट कार्य कराए बिना खर्च कर दिए गए हैं। नोटिस में कहा गया है कि योजना की तकनीकी स्वीकृति प्रदान करने में घोर लापरवाही बरती गई है तथा योजना के नाम पर स्वेच्छा से अनुपयोगी व्यय किया गया है। जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने सही तरीके से निगरानी नहीं की इससे गड़बड़ी हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें