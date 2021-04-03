पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आग से भूमि धंसने का मामला:अफसर बोले- कब्जाधारियों को भूमि छोड़ने नोटिस भेजा था, रहवासी बोले- मुझे कोई नोटिस नहीं मिला

बैकुंठपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चिरमिरी के टिकरापारा में माइनिंग एरिया में रह रहे हैं 30 परिवार के ढाई सौ लोग

चिरमिरी में पुलिस-प्रशासन के नाक के नीचे एसईसीएल को लीज पर दी गई सरकारी जमीन मनचाहे दामों पर अवैध रूप से एक दूसरों को बेची जा रही है। लेकिन मामले में एसईसीएल प्रबंधन व प्रशासन बेपरवाह बने हुए है। विस्थापन में मुआवजे के रूप में लोग एसईसीएल से कई बार जमीन ले रहे हैं। तो वहीं दूसरी ओर माइनिंग एरिया में बने मकानों को भी नहीं छोड़ा जा रहा हैं। लीज की जमीन पर यह खेल सालों से जारी है, लेकिन कोयला कंपनी एसईसीएल लापरवाही बरत रही है। मामले का खुलासा महुआ दफाई की जमीन धंसने के बाद हुआ है। दरअसल यहां झुग्गी बस्ती में 39 मकान बनाकर रहने वालों ने मौके पर पहुंची दैनिक भास्कर टीम को बताया कि उन्होंने पांच साल पहले यह जमीन कांग्रेस के एक नेता से चार लाख में खरीदी थी। जबकि कोयला कंपनी की मानें तो यह जमीन 15 साल पहले से माइनिंग के डेंजर जोन में थी। जहां मुआवजा देकर जमीन खाली कराई गई थी। इसके बाद भी खतरे से अंजान लोगों ने यहां मकान बना लिया। एसईसीएल का तर्क है कि अवैध निर्माण करने वाले 140 कब्जाधारियों को पहले ही नोटिस जारी कर जगह छोड़ने कहा गया था। जबकि लोग कह रहे हैं कि उन्हें ऐसे किसी नोटिस की जानकारी नहीं है। बता दें कि पुराने जीएम ऑफिस के सामने बरसाती नाले के बहाव क्षेत्र पर भी अवैध कब्जाधारियों ने मकान बना लिए हैं। इससे कभी भी बड़ी घटना घटने से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। जानकारी के अनुसार हल्दीबाड़ी का यह क्षेत्र 30 वर्षों से ज्यादा समय से कोयला खदान में लगी आग से प्रभावित है। खतरे को देखते हुए एसईसीएल ने पहले ही सड़क दफाई से जीएम ऑफिस को वेस्ट चिरमिरी में शिफ्ट कर दिया। अब हालात यह है कि डेंजर जोन या खतरनाक क्षेत्र में किये जा रहे अवैध निर्माण एसईसीएल चिरमिरी क्षेत्र व शासन प्रशासन के लिए केवल खानापूर्ति बनकर रह गए हैं। जिस कारण डेंजर जोन में मकानों के हटने की बात तो दूर अवैध मकान बड़ी संख्या में एसईसीएल व नगर निगम प्रशासन के सामने बनते जा रहे हैं, लेकिन मामले में छिटपुट कार्रवाई ही दिखतीं हैं।

अफसर सुस्त, इसलिए शहर में अवैध निर्माण बढ़ रहा
बड़ा बाजार के टिकरापारा में डेंजर जोन में आने वाले मकानों को विस्थापित कर गोदरीपारा में न्यू टिकरापारा व कुरासिया के विस्थापन के बाद न्यू कुरासिया कॉलोनी एसईसीएल ने बसाई थी। लेकिन विस्थापन में मुआवजा लेने के बाद भी कई मकान अब भी डेंजर जोन में ही हैं। मामले में एसईसीएल के अफसर भी सुस्त नजर आ रहे हैं। शहर में अवैध निर्माण भी तेजी से बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।

लीज जमीन की पहचान नहीं सूचना बोर्ड तक नहीं लगाया
जानकारी के अनुसार चिरमिरी में कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में एसईसीएल, निगम, वन विभाग व राजस्व की संयुक्त टीम का गठन तीन साल पहले किया गया था। जिसमें लीज जमीन की पहचान होनी थी। लेकिन तीन साल बाद भी समिति रिपोर्ट बनाकर नहीं सौंप सकी। बड़ी परेशानी है कि एसईसीएल के लीज क्षेत्र में कहीं भी जमीन की खरीद बिक्री को रोकने कोई सूचना बोर्ड तक नहीं लगाया गया है।

तीन लाख में जमीन खरीदी लेकिन कागजात नहीं दिए
गोदरीपारा के न्यू टिकरापारा में भी जमीन की खरीद बिक्री तेज है। यहां सड़क किनारे कई जगह अवैध निर्माण तेजी हो रहे हैं। जमीन के प्लॉट डेढ़ से तीन लाख रुपए तक बिक रहे हैं। जबकि यहां का भविष्य क्या होगा, लोगों को इसकी चिंता तक नहीं है। भास्कर ने लोगों से बातचीत की तो प्रताप, शिव, राकेश ने बताया कि यहां तीन लाख में घर बनाने के लिए जमीन मिल जाएगी। हालांकि जमीन के कोई सरकारी वैध कागजात नहीं होंगे, लेकिन निर्माण में कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी।

पट्‌टे की जमीन पर कब्जा कर डॉक्टर को बेच दी
कुरासिया उपक्षेत्र के न्यू टिकरापारा में पट्टे की जमीन पर पहले एसईसीएल की जमीन समझ कर अवैध कब्जा किया गया। इसके बाद यह जमीन एक डॉक्टर को बेच दी गई, जहां अब मकान निर्माण किया जा रहा है। हालांकि मामले में अब तक पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। उसका कहना है कि क्षेत्र में ऐसे ही कई और भी मामले हैं। जिनमें इसी तरह की समस्याएं हैं।

मकानों का मुआवजा दे दिया है, लेकिन जगह नहीं छोड़ी
एसईसीएल के उपक्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार टिकरापारा में 80 घर हैं। इनमें से 30 विस्थापन के लिए जमीन और रुपए ले चुके हैं, लेकिन मकान नहीं छोड़ा। अब यहां अवैध रूप से बने मकानों को मिलाकर संख्या तीन सौ से पार हो गई है। जिसमें ज्यादातर मकान डेंजर एरिया में बने हुए है, जिससे अब इन्हें खाली कराने की परेशानी बढ़ती नजर आ रही है।

तीसरे दिन भी जमीन धंसी
बता दें कि प्रभावित क्षेत्र में अभी भी जमीन के धंसने का सिलसिला जारी है। इसके चलते मिट्टी फीलिंग का काम तेजी से किया जा रहा है। बैंक समेत काली मंदिर आवागमन करने सड़क को एहतियात के तौर पर पूरी तरह से बंद कर दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें