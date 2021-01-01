पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई:तालाब की मेढ़ तोड़कर पानी बहाने के मामले में अफसरों का झूठ, बोले- बारिश से टूटा मेढ़

मनेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • आरोपी पर कार्रवाई करने के बजाय प्रशासन अब उसे बचाने की जुगत में लगा

शासकीय जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करने की नीयत से लाखों की लागत से निर्मित तालाब की मेढ़ को जेसीबी से तोड़कर तालाब में संग्रहित पानी को बहा देने वाले आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के बजाय प्रशासन अब उसे बचाने की जुगत में लग गया है। राजस्व के जिम्मेदार अधिकारी मामले में झूठ बोल रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि तालाब की मेढ़ को तोड़ा नहीं गया है, बल्कि बरसात में मेढ़ टूटा है। मंगलवार को भास्कर ने ग्रामीण ने सरकारी तालाब की मेढ़ तोड़कर बहा दिया पानी, अवैध रूप से जमीन पाटकर बना लिया मकान शीर्षक से खबर प्रकाशित कर जिम्मेदारों का ध्यानाकृष्ट कराया था। बता दें कि ग्राम पंचायत लालपुर अंतर्गत कलमडांड़ वार्ड क्र. 2 के निवासी राजेश सिंह, नेवल सिंह, धरमजीत, हीरालाल, गंगा सिंह, शिवशंकर, भीम सिंह, आदि ग्रामीणों ने 9 दिसंबर को एसडीएम से शासकीय तालाब तोड़कर अवैध कब्जा की शिकायत की थी, लेकिन 2 माह होने को है अब तक दोषी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। मंगलवार को एसडीएम ने तहसीलदार को जांच के निर्देश दिए और तहसीलदार ने पटवारी को स्थल पर जांच के लिए भेजा। पटवारी शिमोन लाल ने कहा कि बरसात के समय तालाब को तोड़ा गया है। जांच पश्चात उन्होंने प्रतिवेदन सौंप दिया है। वहीं तहसीलदार उत्तम रजक का कहना है कि अभी का नहीं बरसात के समय से तालाब फूटा है।

आरोपी को बचाने का प्रयास
ग्रामीणों को जब यह जानकारी दी गई कि अधिकारियों द्वारा बरसात के समय तालाब फूटने की बात कही जा रही है। उनके द्वारा कहा जा रहा है कि अभी तालाब नहीं तोड़ा गया है। इस पर ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि वे यह कहां आरोप लगा रहे हैं कि अभी तालाब को तोड़ा गया है। उनके द्वारा 9 दिसंबर 2020 को मनेंद्रगढ़ एसडीएम के पास लिखित में जेसीबी मशीन से तालाब को तोड़े जाने की शिकायत की गई थी। उनकी शिकायत को ही 2 माह होने जा रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाया कि लाखों की लागत से निर्मित तालाब को तोड़कर निस्तार के लिए उनके समक्ष मुश्किलें पैदा करने वाले आरोपी को प्रशासन के द्वारा बचाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

