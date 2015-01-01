पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:दिवाली की सुबह मांझी जनजाति गाे वंश को खिलाते हैं खिचड़ी और पिलाते हैं राइस बीयर

अंबिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • गो वंश को मानते हैं समृद्धि का प्रतीक, जूठन का बांटते हैं प्रसाद

सरगुजा संभाग में माझी जनजाति और पहाड़ी कोरवा जनजाति के लोग दिवाली के दूसरे दिन मवेशियों को नए अनाजों से खिचड़ी तैयार कर खिलाते हैं और उसके जूठन का प्रसाद लोगों के बीच बांटते हैं। इतना ही नहीं इस दिन सुबह सबसे पहले मवेशियों को नहलाते हैं। इसके बाद उनके पैरों के अलावा सींग में सरसों का तेल लगाया जाता है। मांझी जनजाति के अध्यक्ष भिनसरिहा ने बताया कि मांझी जनजाति में लक्ष्मी के रूप में गाय बैल की पूजा की जाती है। वहीं मवेशियों को नए धान का चावल बनाकर और नए दाल, मक्का आदि की खिचड़ी बनाई जाती है। जिसे मवेशियों को खिलाया जाता है। इसके साथ ही ही उन्हें राइस बीयर पिलाई जाती है और गो शाला में पूजा की जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि आदिवासी समुदाय मानता है कि इन्हीं मवेशियों के सहारे हल चलाकर और उनके गोबर से खेती होती है। इसलिए दिवाली की सुबह वे उनके सत्कार में यह सब करते हैं। बता दें कि मांझी जनजातियों की सबसे अधिक संख्या मैनपाट में है तो पहाड़ी करवाओ की भी बड़ी संख्या है। दिवाली के दूसरे दिन पूजा पाठ कर इस समुदाय के लोग नाच गाकर जमकर उत्सव मनाते हैं। राइस बीयर बनाने के लिए वे खेत से धान को काट कर लाते हैं और इसके बाद उसकी मिसाई कर तत्काल सुखाकर उसका चावल निकाला जाता है। फिर एक सप्ताह के अंदर उसकी राइस बीयर तैयार की जाती है। वहीं दूसरे नए अनाजों से खिचड़ी तैयार होती है।

बैलों से इस दिन जोतते हैं हल, चरवाहों का होता है सम्मान
दिवाली के दूसरे दिन गो वंश का उपयोग हल जोतने में नहीं करते हैं। इस दिन चरवाहों का गो वंश के मालिक सम्मान करते हैं और सम्मान में कपड़े और चावल दाल आदि देते हैं। बता दें कि दिवाली को ही सरगुजा में सोहराई कहा जाता है। इस मौके पर चरवाहे गांव गांव जाकर गीत भी गाते हैं और मांदर की थाप पर नाचते हैं।

