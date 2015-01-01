पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:दीपावली से एक दिन पहले दिनभर गुल रहेगी शहर की बिजली, अक्टूबर का काम अब करा रहे अफसर

बैकुंठपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बैकुंठपुर में त्योहार के समय बिजली लाइन का मेंटेनेंस शुरू कराने से व्यापारियों में नाराजगी

दीपावली नजदीक है और जिला मुख्यालय में बिजली विभाग ने पोस्ट मानसून को लेकर बिजली कटौती शुरू कर दी है। घरों में सफाई एवं अन्य कार्य जारी हैं, ऐसे में त्योहार के दौरान बिजली कटौती से लोग परेशान हैं। हालांकि बिजली विभाग के अफसरों का कहना है कि दीपावली के दिन सप्लाई बाधित न हो इसलिए मेंटेनेंस कर रहे हैं। शेड्यूल के अनुसार सब स्टेशन के मेंटेनेंस के कारण दीपावली से एक दिन पहले सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तक शहर में बिजली नहीं रहेगी। बिजली विभाग को पोस्ट मानसून मेंटेनेंस 30 अक्टूबर के बाद शुरू करना था। लेकिन मेंटेनेंस शुरू नहीं करा पाया। अब दीपावली से तीन दिन पहले बिजली विभाग ने शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। मुश्किल यह है कि धनतेरस और दीपावली से एक-एक दिन पहले पूरे दिन बिजली कटौती के चलते लोगों को खासी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। हालांकि बिजली कंपनी के अफसरों की मानें तो त्योहार में सप्लाई बाधित न हो इसलिए समय रहते मेंटेनेंस किया जा रहा है। इस दौरान मानसून सीजन में आंधी, बारिश के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त हुई बिजली की लाइन एवं उपकरणों को दुरुस्त करने के साथ पेड़ की टहनियों की छटाई की जा रही है। इस बार बजट देरी से मिलने के चलते मेंटेनेंस समय पर शुरू नहीं हो सका है। अब बिजली कंपनी ने मंगलवार से पोस्ट मानसून मेंटेनेंस का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। त्योहार के समय बिजली मेंटेनेंस शुरू होने पर व्यापारियों नाराजगी है। लोगों का कहना है कि यही मेंटेनेंस का काम कंपनी 10 दिन पहले भी कर सकती थी। हालांकि लोगों को परेशानी न हो इसलिए सीएसपीडीसीएल के एई रामकुमार गोगारिया व जेई केशव चंद्रा फिल्ड में कर्मचारियों को लेकर अपनी निगरानी में मेंटेनेंस करवाते देखे गए।

लोड बढ़ने से फाल्ट न हो इसलिए मेंटेनेंस
बिजली विभाग के अफसरों की चिंता यह है कि मानसून सीजन में वैसे ही लाइनों की हालत खराब हो चुकी है। दीपावली के त्योहार पर लाइनों पर लोड काफी बढ़ जाता है। ऐसे में यदि लाइनों को दुरुस्त नहीं किया तो लोड बढ़ते ही शहर में फॉल्ट की समस्या बढ़ जाएगी। इसी वजह से मेंटेनेंस के लिए कटौती का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है।

ओड़गी, छिंदडांड में गुल रही बिजली
मंगलवार को कलेक्टोरेट फीडर ओड़गी, छिंदडांड में सुबह 8.30 से दोपहर 11.30 बजे तक बिजली कटौती कर मेंटेनेंस किया गया है। वहीं महलपारा रोड पर कर्मचारियों ने तार के संपर्क में आने वाले टहनियों की छटाई की है। दोपहर में 1 से शाम 4.30 बजे के बीच टाउन 1 फीडर जूनापारा, बाजारपारा, एमएलए नगर में कटौती हुई है।

आज टाउन 2 में 4 घंटे बिजली बंद रहेगी
बुधवार को टाउन 2 फीडर के महलपारा, डबरीपारा, स्कूलपारा, जामपारा, रामपुर, भांडी में सुबह 9 से दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक बिजली गुल रहेगी। वहीं 13 नवंबर को सुबह 9 से शाम 4 बजे तक सब स्टेशन का मेंटेनेंस किया जाएगा। एई रामकुमार गोगारिया ने बताया कि मेंटेनेंस के समय में आवश्यकता अनुसार बदलाव हो सकता है।

