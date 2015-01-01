पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम:24 घंटे में रात के तापमान में एक डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी

अंबिकापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश से आ रही नम हवा से छा रहे बादल, शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 12.6 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव से पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश से आ रही नम हवा से मौसम का मिजाज अचानक बदल गया और ठंड पर इसका दिखने लगा। आसमान में छाए बादलों से चौबीस घंटे में रात के तापमान में करीब 1 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई और बुधवार काे शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 12.6 डिग्री पहुंच गया। दिन में भी आसमान में बादलों की आवाजाही लगी रहने से धूप-छांव का नजारा रहा। इससे दिन में धूप की तपिश कम होने से थोड़ी ठंड महसूस हुई। इधर बादल छाने से मौसम विभाग के कुछ इलाकों में हल्की बारिश के आसार जताए हैं। हालांकि चक्रवात का असर कम होने से इसकी संभावना कम नजर आ रही है। यहां बता दें कि मौसम साफ रहने से उत्तर से आ रही शुष्क हवाओं के प्रभाव से अच्छी ठंड पड़ने लगी थी और न्यूनतम तापमान 11.2 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था।

अगले चौबीस घंटे तक बादल छाए रहने की संभावना
मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र अंबिकापुर के मेट्रोलॉजिस्ट एएम भट्‌ठ ने बताया कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव से पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के ऊपर एक चक्रवात बना है। इसके प्रभाव से पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश से नमी युक्त हवा आ रही है जिससे बादल छा रहे हैं। इससे शुष्क हवा का प्रभाव रुक गया है और तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। हालांकि इसका प्रभाव कम है इससे अगले चौबीस घंटे तक बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें