सफाई:विपक्षी पार्टियां किसान बिल के खिलाफ भ्रम फैला रही हैं : राजवाड़े

बैकुंठपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • चरचा में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण शिविर शुरू

चरचा में भाजपा के दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन पूर्व मंत्री भइया लाल राजवाड़े के मुख्य आतिथ्य में शुरू हुआ। शिविर में कार्यकर्ताओं को बताया कि कैसे विपक्षी पार्टियां किसानों को केंद्र के किसान बिल के खिलाफ भ्रमित कर रही हैं। प्रशिक्षण के बाद भाजपा कार्यकर्ता किसानों के बीच जाएंगे और केंद्र सरकार के किसान बिल की खूबियों की जानकारी देंगे। शिविर का समापन गुरुवार को होगा। बता दें कि भाजपा शिवपुर मंडल की ओर से साकेत सदन चरचा में प्रशिक्षण शिविर आयोजित किया गया है। इसमें जिला अध्यक्ष कृष्ण बिहारी जायसवाल, बैकुंठपुर के पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष शैलेश शिवहरे, पंकज गुप्ता, चरचा मंडल अध्यक्ष अभिमन्यु मुदुली, कोषाध्यक्ष सचिन मलिक, महामंत्री आशीष जैन, अरुण जायसवाल, मंत्री श्याम लाल यादव, बबलू सिंह, सत्यनारायण मोदी की उपस्थिति में कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की गई। कार्यक्रम में चरचा शिवपुर मंडल के सभी कार्यकर्ता और महिला सदस्य शामिल हुईं।

किसानों के हित में है कृषि बिल : शैलेश
बैकुंठपुर के पूर्व नपा अध्यक्ष शैलेश शिवहरे ने बताया कि विपक्ष किसानों को गुमराह कर रहा है, किसान बिल उनके हित में है, यह समझने की जरूरत है। किसानों के बीच पार्टी का हर सिपाही इसे अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझकर गांव-गांव तक यह जानकारी पहुंचाएगा।

