मैनपाट महोत्सव:कलाकारों की प्रस्तुति पर्यटकों को लुभाएगी

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मेला, एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स और अन्य कार्यक्रमों का किया जाएगा आयोजन

मैनपाट महोत्सव की तैयारी जिला प्रशासन द्वारा तेजी से कराई जा रही है। सड़क किनारे की साफ सफाई, दीवारों एवं पेड़ों पर रंग रोगन के साथ ही सड़क के दीवारों पर राम वनगमन पथ एवं लोक संस्कृति पर आधारित सुंदर चित्रकारी की जा रही है। रोपखार जलाशय के पास मेला स्थल पर भी साफ सफाई, मंच एवं डोम का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। मैनपाट महोत्सव में पर्यटकों को एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स, कठपुतली नृत्य, शिव झांकी, लेजर लाइट एवं साउंड शो, पाईरोटेक्स, मेला, फूड जोन, बोटिंग तथा सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम में ख्यातिलब्ध कलाकारों की प्रस्तुति आकर्षित करेंगे। पहले दिन 12 फरवरी को दोपहर 2 बजे से 2ः30 बजे तक तिब्बती समाज द्वारा समाज कार्यक्रम, 2ः30 बजे से 3 बजे तक छत्तीसगढ़ी फिल्म अभिनेत्री अंजना दास की प्रस्तुति 3ः30 से 4 बजे तक मदारी आर्ट्स के द्वारा नुक्कड़ नाटक, सायं 4 बजे से 5 बजे तक उत्कृष्ट शौला दल का प्रदर्शन, सायं 5 से 6 बजे तक स्तुति जायसवाल एवं शीतल यादव की प्रस्तुति, सायं 6 से 7 बजे तक छत्तीसगढ़ के लोक गायक दिलीप षडंगी, की प्रस्तुति, रात्रि 7 बजे से 8 बजे तक पंजाबी सिंगर करन रंधावा की प्रस्तुति तथा रात्रि 8 से 10 बजे तक भोजपुरी सुपर स्टार खेसारी लाल यादव एण्ड ग्रुप की प्रस्तुति होगी। 13 फरवरी को दोपहर 2 बजे से 2ः30 बजे तक स्वप्निल जायसवाल एवं साथियों की प्रस्तुति, 2ः30 बजे से 3 बजे तक कोटवार समूह द्वारा सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, अपरान्ह 3 से 3ः30 बजे तक उत्कृष्ट सुग्गा दल का प्रदर्शन, 3ः30 से 5 बजे तक पहाड़ी कोरवा, नगेशिया एवं माझी-मझवार सम्मेलन, सायं 5 बजे से 5ः30 बजे तक पियानो वादक रजी मोहम्मद एवं साथी की प्रस्तुति, सायं 5ः30 से 6 बजे तक अजय अटपटू एण्ड ग्रुप लॉफ्टर शो, सायं 6 से 6ः30 बजे तक पंखिड़ा फेम राजेश मिश्रा की प्रस्तुति, सायं 6ः30 से 7ः30 बजे तक लोकरंग छत्तीसगढ़ी कार्यक्रम अर्जुन्दा, रात्रि 7ः30 से 10 बजे तक भोजपुरी सुपर स्टार अक्षरा सिंह की प्रस्तुति, 14 फरवरी को दोपहर 2 बजे से 3 बजे तक मनप्रीत सिंह एवं साथियों का कार्यक्रम, अपरान्ह 3 से 3ः30 बजे तक कविता पाठ आचार्य दिग्विजय सिंह तोमर एवं कविगण, अपरान्ह 3ः30 बजे से 4 बजे तक कुमारी सताक्षी वर्मा की प्रस्तुति, सायं 4 बजे से 5 बजे तक उत्कृष्ट करमा दल का प्रदर्शन, सायं 5 से 5ः30 बजे तक नासीर एवं निन्दर सूफियाना ग्रुप की प्रस्तुति, सायं 5ः30 से 6 बजे तक गायक घनश्याम महानंद की प्रस्तुति, सायं 6 से 7 बजे तक पद्मश्री अनुज शर्मा नाईट, रात्रि 7 बजे से 8ः30 बजे तक पद्मश्री कैलाश खेर की प्रस्तुति तथा रात्रि 8ः30 से 10 बजे तक भोजपुरी सुपर स्टार काजल राघवानी की प्रस्तुति होगी।

