पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निरीक्षण:अंबिकापुर में इंडोर स्टेडियम के निर्माण से खिलाड़ियों को मिलेंगी सुविधाएं

अम्बिकापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष और सदस्य ने तैयारियों को लेकर किया दौरा

साई के गाइड लाइन के अनुसार नगर निगम अम्बिकापुर में इनडोर स्टेडियम के लिए जल्द काम शुरू हो जाएगा। सरगुजा बास्केटबाल संघ के अध्यक्ष आदित्येश्वर शरण सिंह देव के अथक प्रयास इसकी अनुमति मिल चुकी है। आदित्येश्वर शरण सिंह देव ने बताया कि हमारी मांग तो ज्यादा रकम की थी लेकिन कुछ कम राशि मिली है। लेकिन 4.5 करोड़ रुपए की स्वीकृति मिली है। इससे बॉस्केटबॉल एवं वॉलीबाल ग्राउंड में स्टेडियम परिसर में यह इनडोर स्टेडियम बनेगा। राजगैस स्टेडियम के बगल में पुराने फायर स्टेशन से लेकर बास्केटबॉल ग्राउंड तक इंडोर स्टेडियम बनेगा, जिसमें पार्किंग से लेकर हर तरह की अत्याधुनिक सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। साई के गाइड लाइन के तहत खेलो इंडिया अभियान के तहत इस इनडोर स्टेडियम का निर्माण होगा। जो कि बास्केटबॉल, टेबिल टेनिस, हैंडबॉल सहित कई खेलों के लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय गाइड लाइन के तहत तैयार स्टेडियम होगा। इस इनडोर स्टेडियम के बनने के बाद बाहर से प्रशिक्षकों के आने का रास्ता भी खुलेगा तथा बड़े आयोजन भी यहां होंगे। राशि स्वीकृति एवं इनडोर स्टेडियम के लिए खेल मंत्रालय के हरी झंडी के बाद महापौर अजय तिर्की, सभापति अजय अग्रवाल, जिला पंचायत सदस्य आदित्येश्वर शरण सिंह देव, सीतापुर जनपद उपाध्यक्ष शैलेश सिंह, जिला खेल अधिकारी एवं नगर निगम के निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियो ने स्थल का निरीक्षण किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें