कार्रवाई:सहकारी समितियों में खपाने झारखंड से ला रहे 27 सौ बोरी धान को राज्य की सीमा पर पुलिस ने पकड़ा

अंबिकापुर2 घंटे पहले
  दैनिक भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद पुलिस हुई सक्रिय, धान के कागजों की होगी जांच

झारखंड से फर्जी दस्तावेजों के माध्यम से छत्तीसगढ़ में धान की तस्करी का खुलासा दैनिक भास्कर ने किया था। इसके बाद रामानुजगंज पुलिस ने सक्रियता दिखाते हुए चार ट्रकों में 27 सौ बोरी से अधिक धान जब्त किया है। पुलिस ने कहा है कि ट्रक चालकों से जो दस्तावेज मिले हैं उनकी जांच में प्रथम दृष्टया गड़बड़ी का पता चलता है। इस पर जांच की जा रही है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मुखबिर से खबर मिली कि 16 नवम्बर की रात में ट्रकों में धान छत्तीसगढ़ भेजने की तैयारी है। इस पर जांच की गई तो राज्य की सीमा पर झारखण्ड से आ रहे चार ट्रकों में धान मिला। उसके दस्तावेजों की जांच में पता चला कि दस्तावेजों में अलग अलग जानकारी है। इस पर तस्करी की आशंका हुई है। पुलिस ने बताया कि गढ़वा के गणपति ट्रेडिंग के द्वारा ट्रक क्रमांक सीजी 15डीजे 9955 से कोर्णाक इंडस्ट्रीज नयापारा राजिम रायपुर को 29820 किलो धान भेजा जा रहा था। इसी तरह इसी के दूसरे दस्तावेज में 600 बोरी बताया गया है। वहीं ट्रक क्रमांक सीजी 15 एसी 4895 में मेसर्स बालाजी ट्रेडिंग नगर उतारी के द्वारा रायपुर भाखरा के रोशन राइस इंडस्ट्रीज को आठ सौ बोरी व ट्रक क्रमांक सीजी 15 सीवाई 9660 से मेसर्स बालाजी ट्रेडिंग से रोशन राइस इंडस्ट्रीज भाखरा रायपुर को 700 बोरी धान और सीजी 15 डीजे 8752 में श्री राम ट्रेडर्स नरसदा डालटनगंज से कोर्णाक इंडस्ट्रीज नयापारा राजिम भेजा जाना बताया गया है। पुलिस ने कहा कि संदेह है कि इस धान को इन इंडस्ट्रीज के नाम पर झारखण्ड से भेजकर उसे सहकारी समितियों में खपाया जाता और इसके लिए राइस मिल में डंप किया जाता। थाना प्रभारी सुरेंद्र उइके ने बताया कि इसकी तहकीकात के लिए पुलिस टीम सम्बन्धित फर्मों में जाकर जांच करेगी उसके बाद कार्रवाई होगी। फिलहाल धारा 102 के तहत वाहनों को जब्त कर जांच चल रही है।

